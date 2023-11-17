Global $7.5 Power Management System Markets to 2028 with ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric, and Emerson Electric Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Management System Market by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Module (Power Monitoring, Load Shedding, Power Simulator, Generator Controls), End-User (Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power management system market is estimated to grow from USD 5.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 Billion by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growing demand for improving the power reliability in the industries worldwide is driving the growth for the market.

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global power management system market, by component, power source, application, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Increasing demand for energy efficiency, Rising installation of renewable in industries are some of the main factors driving the Power management system market. Factors such as Risk to data security still restrain the market.

Rise in distributed power generation, Growth in the North American oil & gas sector, and increase in offshore support vessels, creating opportunities in the power management system market to grow. Lack of compatibility with legacy power networks and equipment is the major challenge faced by countries under Power management system development.

South America is expected to be the fastest-growing Power management system market during the forecast period. According to the World Bank, the power demand in South America is expected to reach 2,500 TWh between 2008 and 2030.

The government plans to scale renewable sources of energy such as wind, solar, and biomass-based electricity to generate power. These factors are set to create favorable conditions for the expansion of the power management system market, supporting increased demand and market opportunities.

The Power management system market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the power management system market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (US), General Electric (US), and Emerson Electric (US).

Marine: The largest segment of the power management system market, by end user industry

Based on end user industry, the Power management system market has been split into three types Oil & Gas, Marine, Chemical & Petrochemical, Paper & Pulp, Metals & Mining, Utilities, Data Centre, and Others.

The marine industry can reap numerous benefits by implementing power management systems (PMS). These advanced technologies and solutions enable more efficient and effective control, monitoring, and optimization of electrical power on board ships and vessels.

Hardware segment is the second largest segment based on Type in the market

By type, the Power management system market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.

The hardware segment in the power management system (PMS) refers to the physical components and devices that are used to facilitate the control, monitoring, and distribution of electrical power in various applications. The hardware segment encompasses a diverse range of equipment and devices, each serving specific functions in managing electrical power.

