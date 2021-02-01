Global $7.97 Bn Microcars Market Outlook to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Feb 01, 2021, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcars - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Microcars market accounted for $2.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.97 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.
Rising development through rapid industrialization are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the impact of COVID-19 on automotive sector is restraining the market growth.
Microcar term is commonly utilized for the smallest size of cars with three or four wheels and often have engine lesser than 700cc. Some of the example of the microcar is bubble cars, quadricycles, cycle cars etc. Microcars have hassle-free registrations and licensing as compared to normal cars.
Based on the drive, the all-wheel drive (AWD) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it helps increase fuel efficiency, improve traction, and control of the vehicle. Rise in demand for small and lightweight passenger vehicles in order to raise the fuel-efficiency of the vehicle is projected to boost the microcars market across the globe.
By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high population, rising disposable income, cost sensitiveness owing to constrained spending habits. The customers in this region prefer to buy smaller cars as they are affordable and economical to maintain for middleclass people.
What the Report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Microcars Market, By Wheel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 3-wheel Microcar
5.3 4-wheel Microcar
6 Global Microcars Market, By Fuel Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Electric
6.3 Hybrid
6.4 Petrol/Diesel
6.5 Alternate Fuel
7 Global Microcars Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distribution Channel
7.3 Direct Channel
8 Global Microcars Market, By Drive
8.1 Introduction
8.2 2WD/1WD
8.3 All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
9 Global Microcars Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial Cars
9.3 Personal Cars
10 Global Microcars Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 BMW AG.
12.2 Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd.
12.3 Hyundai
12.4 Daimler AG
12.5 Group PSA
12.6 Groupe Renault SA
12.7 Honda Motor Company
12.8 LIGIER Group.
12.9 Mahindra & Mahindra
12.10 Mazda Motor Corporation
12.11 Piaggio & C. Spa
12.12 Subaru
12.13 Suzuki Motor Corporation
12.14 Tata Motors
12.15 Toyota Motor Corporation
