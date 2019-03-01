Global $7.98 Bn NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market to 2027: Key opportunities in Applications of NSG In Biomarker Discovery and Precision Medicine

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "NGS - Based RNA - Seq Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product & Services, Technology, Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,414.59 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018-2027.

The NGS based RNA seq market is driven by the driving factor such as reduced cost of genome sequencing, advancements in sequencing technology and next generation sequencing for cancer However, the market is likely face the restraining factors such as risks related to genetic data and high cost of NGS instruments market. The future trend that is likely to drive the market growth is barcode scanning for long reads sequences.

The NGS based RNA seq market as per the product & services the segment is segmented as sample preparation, sequencing services, sequencing platforms & consumables and data analysis, storage & management. The market of sequencing platform has the highest market share in 2018, contributing to NGS based RNA seq market is of 38.3% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027.

The sample preparation segment is further sub-segmented into method and workflow step. The method segment further divided as manual and automated. Likewise, the workflow step is sub-segmented as Library preparation & target enrichment, fragmentation, end repair & size selection and quality control. Among the method segment the automated segment is likely to hold the major market in the forecast period. Similarly. The Library preparation & target enrichment among the workflow step segment.

The technology segment of the NGS based RNA seq market includes sequencing by synthesis (SBS), nanopore sequencing, ion semiconductor sequencing and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencings. The technology segment for the NGS based RNA seq market was valued at US$ 1,414.59 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn by 2027.

The technology segment and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period owing advantages of the NGS-based RNA seq offers more sensible and accurate gene expression, the technologies can be applied to any species and these are available in comparatively less price for the various arrays. The companies offering offers various advantages to the researchers through their products.

For instance, Illumina, Inc. offer system that uses sequencing by synthesis technology is being widely utilized across the globe for the next generation sequencing. The SBS technology enables the robust performance & maintains the data quality, provides accurate bases and more. Hence, owing to the advantages of the sequencing by synthesis by technology market is likely to propel in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Global NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market - Key Takeaways

3. Global NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Pest Analysis

4. Global NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Reduced Cost of Genome Sequencing

4.1.2 Advancements In Sequencing Technology

4.1.3 Next Generation Sequencing For Cancer

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Risks Related To Genetic Data

4.2.2 High Cost of Ngs Instruments

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Application of Nsg In Biomarker Discovery and Precision Medicine

4.3.2 Different Programs For Rna Sequencing

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Barcode Scanning For Long Reads Sequences

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

5. NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.4.1 Illumina, Inc.

5.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.5 Expert Opinions

6. Global Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market Analysis - by Product & Services

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Ngs-Based Rna Seq Market, by Product & Services, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 Sample Preparation Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Global Sample Preparation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3.3 Method Market

6.3.3.1 Overview

6.3.3.2 Manual Method Market

6.3.3.3 Automated Method Market

6.3.4 Workflow Step Market

6.3.4.1 Overview

6.3.4.2 Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Market

6.3.4.3 Fragmentation, End Repair & Size Selection Market

6.3.4.4 Quality Control Market

6.4 Sequencing Services Market

6.5 Sequencing Platform & Consumables Market

6.6 Data Analysis, Storage & Management Market

7. Global Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market Analysis - by Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Ngs-Based Rna Seq Market, by Technology, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Sequencing by Synthesis (Sbs) Market

7.4 Nanopore Sequencing Market

7.5 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Market

7.6 Single Molecule Real Time (Smrt) Sequencing Market

8. Global Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market Analysis - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Ngs-Based Rna Seq Market, by Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Diagnostics Market

8.4 Drug Discovery Market

8.5 Precision Medicine Market

8.6 Other Applications Market

9. Global Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market Analysis - by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Ngs-Based Rna Seq Market, by End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals & Clinics Market

9.4 Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

9.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market

9.6 Other End Users Market

10. North America NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11. Europe NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

12. Asia Pacific NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

13. Middle East & Africa NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

14. South & Central America NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

15. Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market -Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Growth Strategies In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market, 2016-2018

15.3 Organic Developments

15.3.1 Overview

15.4 Organic Growth Strategies In the Mhealth Market, 2016-2018

15.5 Product & Service Launch

15.5.1 Recent Product & Service Launch by Players In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market

15.6 Product Approval

15.6.1 Recent Product Approval by Players In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market

15.7 Others

15.7.1 The Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market by Other Growth Strategies

15.8 Inorganic Developments

15.8.1 Overview

15.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Mhealth Market, 2016-2018

15.10 Partnerships

15.10.1 Recent Partnerships by Players In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market

15.11 Collaborations

15.11.1 Collaborations by Players In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market

15.12 Expansion

15.12.1 The Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market by Expansion

15.13 Acquisitions

15.13.1 Acquisitions by Players In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market

15.14 Agreements

15.14.1 The Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market by Agreements

16. Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market-Key Company Profiles

16.1 Illumina, Inc.

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Business Description

16.1.3 Financial Overview

16.1.4 Product Portfolio

16.1.5 Swot Analysis

16.1.6 Key Developments

16.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

16.3 Perkinelmer, Inc.

16.4 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

16.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

16.6 Qiagen

16.7 Agilent Technologies

16.8 Bgi

16.9 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

16.10 Eurofins Scientific

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xqzx8g/global_7_98_bn?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

