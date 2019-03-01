Global $7.98 Bn NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market to 2027: Key opportunities in Applications of NSG In Biomarker Discovery and Precision Medicine
Mar 01, 2019, 11:15 ET
The "NGS - Based RNA - Seq Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product & Services, Technology, Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,414.59 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018-2027.
The NGS based RNA seq market is driven by the driving factor such as reduced cost of genome sequencing, advancements in sequencing technology and next generation sequencing for cancer However, the market is likely face the restraining factors such as risks related to genetic data and high cost of NGS instruments market. The future trend that is likely to drive the market growth is barcode scanning for long reads sequences.
The NGS based RNA seq market as per the product & services the segment is segmented as sample preparation, sequencing services, sequencing platforms & consumables and data analysis, storage & management. The market of sequencing platform has the highest market share in 2018, contributing to NGS based RNA seq market is of 38.3% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027.
The sample preparation segment is further sub-segmented into method and workflow step. The method segment further divided as manual and automated. Likewise, the workflow step is sub-segmented as Library preparation & target enrichment, fragmentation, end repair & size selection and quality control. Among the method segment the automated segment is likely to hold the major market in the forecast period. Similarly. The Library preparation & target enrichment among the workflow step segment.
The technology segment of the NGS based RNA seq market includes sequencing by synthesis (SBS), nanopore sequencing, ion semiconductor sequencing and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencings. The technology segment for the NGS based RNA seq market was valued at US$ 1,414.59 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn by 2027.
The technology segment and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period owing advantages of the NGS-based RNA seq offers more sensible and accurate gene expression, the technologies can be applied to any species and these are available in comparatively less price for the various arrays. The companies offering offers various advantages to the researchers through their products.
For instance, Illumina, Inc. offer system that uses sequencing by synthesis technology is being widely utilized across the globe for the next generation sequencing. The SBS technology enables the robust performance & maintains the data quality, provides accurate bases and more. Hence, owing to the advantages of the sequencing by synthesis by technology market is likely to propel in the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
2. Global NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market - Key Takeaways
3. Global NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market - Market Landscape
3.1 Overview
3.2 Pest Analysis
4. Global NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market - Key Market Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Reduced Cost of Genome Sequencing
4.1.2 Advancements In Sequencing Technology
4.1.3 Next Generation Sequencing For Cancer
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 Risks Related To Genetic Data
4.2.2 High Cost of Ngs Instruments
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Application of Nsg In Biomarker Discovery and Precision Medicine
4.3.2 Different Programs For Rna Sequencing
4.4 Future Trends
4.4.1 Barcode Scanning For Long Reads Sequences
4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
5. NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market - Global Analysis
5.1 Global NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis
5.2 Global NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis
5.3 Market Positioning
5.4 Performance of Key Players
5.4.1 Illumina, Inc.
5.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
5.5 Expert Opinions
6. Global Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market Analysis - by Product & Services
6.1 Overview
6.2 Global Ngs-Based Rna Seq Market, by Product & Services, 2018 & 2027 (%)
6.3 Sample Preparation Market
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Global Sample Preparation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)
6.3.3 Method Market
6.3.3.1 Overview
6.3.3.2 Manual Method Market
6.3.3.3 Automated Method Market
6.3.4 Workflow Step Market
6.3.4.1 Overview
6.3.4.2 Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Market
6.3.4.3 Fragmentation, End Repair & Size Selection Market
6.3.4.4 Quality Control Market
6.4 Sequencing Services Market
6.5 Sequencing Platform & Consumables Market
6.6 Data Analysis, Storage & Management Market
7. Global Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market Analysis - by Technology
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Ngs-Based Rna Seq Market, by Technology, 2018 & 2027 (%)
7.3 Sequencing by Synthesis (Sbs) Market
7.4 Nanopore Sequencing Market
7.5 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Market
7.6 Single Molecule Real Time (Smrt) Sequencing Market
8. Global Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market Analysis - by Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Ngs-Based Rna Seq Market, by Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)
8.3 Diagnostics Market
8.4 Drug Discovery Market
8.5 Precision Medicine Market
8.6 Other Applications Market
9. Global Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market Analysis - by End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Ngs-Based Rna Seq Market, by End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)
9.3 Hospitals & Clinics Market
9.4 Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes
9.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market
9.6 Other End Users Market
10. North America NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
11. Europe NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
12. Asia Pacific NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
13. Middle East & Africa NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
14. South & Central America NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
15. Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market -Industry Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Growth Strategies In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market, 2016-2018
15.3 Organic Developments
15.3.1 Overview
15.4 Organic Growth Strategies In the Mhealth Market, 2016-2018
15.5 Product & Service Launch
15.5.1 Recent Product & Service Launch by Players In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market
15.6 Product Approval
15.6.1 Recent Product Approval by Players In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market
15.7 Others
15.7.1 The Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market by Other Growth Strategies
15.8 Inorganic Developments
15.8.1 Overview
15.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Mhealth Market, 2016-2018
15.10 Partnerships
15.10.1 Recent Partnerships by Players In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market
15.11 Collaborations
15.11.1 Collaborations by Players In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market
15.12 Expansion
15.12.1 The Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market by Expansion
15.13 Acquisitions
15.13.1 Acquisitions by Players In the Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market
15.14 Agreements
15.14.1 The Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market by Agreements
16. Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market-Key Company Profiles
16.1 Illumina, Inc.
16.1.1 Key Facts
16.1.2 Business Description
16.1.3 Financial Overview
16.1.4 Product Portfolio
16.1.5 Swot Analysis
16.1.6 Key Developments
16.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.3 Perkinelmer, Inc.
16.4 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
16.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
16.6 Qiagen
16.7 Agilent Technologies
16.8 Bgi
16.9 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
16.10 Eurofins Scientific
