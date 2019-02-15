Global $79.77 Bn Polyurethane Foam Market to 2023 - High Demand for Polyurethane Foam in Building Insulation for Energy Conservation

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polyurethane Foam Market by Type (Flexible, Rigid, Spray Foam), End User (Bedding & Furniture, Building & Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report

The polyurethane foam market is estimated to be USD 54.19 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 79.77 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2018 and 2023.



The growth of the polyurethane foam market can be attributed to the increasing demand for polyurethane foam from the bedding & furniture and building & construction end-use industries. Significant investments in new infrastructure development, new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings in the US, China, India, and Brazil have also influenced the growth of the polyurethane foam market.



Based on end user, the polyurethane foam market has been classified into bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, packaging, and others. The others end user segment of the market includes electrical appliances, textiles & apparels, and transportation. The building & construction segment is expected to account for the largest share of the polyurethane foam market. This large share is primarily drive by the increase in the use of polyurethane foam owing to the growing demand for insulation from the building & construction industry.



Based on type, the polyurethane foam market has been segmented into rigid foam, flexible foam, and spray foam. The increasing demand for flexible polyurethane foam from the automotive industry in countries, such as India, China, and Malaysia, is driving the growth of the polyurethane foam market.



Flexible foams are widely used in various applications in the automotive, construction, and electronics industries. These foams help automobile manufacturers address issues pertaining to the weight, vibration, fuel efficiency, and durability of automobiles. Flexible foams are also used in bedding & upholstery, fabric coatings, print rollers, and footwear midsoles. The flexible foam segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the polyurethane foam market in 2018.



The polyurethane foam market in the Middle East is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is projected to be the second-largest market for polyurethane foam, in terms of value. The growth of the polyurethane foam market in North America is mainly driven by the increasing demand for flexible polyurethane foam from end-use industries in this region. Moreover, there is a significant demand for polyurethane foam for specific applications, such as automotive seating and customer needs. There is also a high demand for spray polyurethane foam in the European region for use in the building & construction industry.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for polyurethane foam. The rising demand for flexible polyurethane foam, coupled with the increasing applicability of rigid polyurethane foam in the automotive and building & construction industries, is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific polyurethane foam market.



Polyurethane Foam Market



Key players in the polyurethane foam market have a strong customer base and wide regional presence. These players are adopting both, organic and inorganic growth strategies to stay competitive in the market. The adoption of growth strategies, such as expansions and agreements, has helped market players enhance their global reach and widen their customer base.



BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), and Huntsman Corporation (US) are some of the key players operating in the polyurethane foam market. These companies are undertaking efforts to address the demand for polyurethane foam from the furniture and construction industries.

