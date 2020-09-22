Global $8.2 Bn Liquid Biopsy Markets, 2015-2020 & 2027 - Personalized Medicine to Spur Use of Liquid Biopsy Tests in Clinical Practice

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market (by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, End User, Clinical Application, Cancer Types, Sample Type, Regional & Country Wise Analysis), Initiatives, Funding, Major Deals, 35 Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy market is expected to reach nearly US$ 8.2 Billion by 2027

The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of liquid biopsy market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market include clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.

Recent Developments

In June 2020 , NeoGenomics, Inc. announced the launch of three liquid biopsy tests for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, all solid tumor types (pan-cancer), and certain breast cancer cases.

, NeoGenomics, Inc. announced the launch of three liquid biopsy tests for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, all solid tumor types (pan-cancer), and certain breast cancer cases. In June 2020 , Guardant Health presented new data demonstrating that its LUNAR-2 liquid biopsy is a highly sensitive test that can detect early-stage colorectal cancer.

, Guardant Health presented new data demonstrating that its LUNAR-2 liquid biopsy is a highly sensitive test that can detect early-stage colorectal cancer. In January 2020 , Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. partnered with Eisai Co., Ltd. to develop a comprehensive liquid biopsy biomarker discovery solution for oncology

, Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. partnered with Eisai Co., Ltd. to develop a comprehensive liquid biopsy biomarker discovery solution for oncology In November 2019 , Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd, a genomic medicine company based in Singapore , raised US$ 20 Million in Series A funding.

, Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd, a genomic medicine company based in , raised in Series A funding. In June 2019 , Saga Diagnostics, a Lund, Sweden based company raised US$ 4.1 Million in a financing round from Hadean Ventures.

, Saga Diagnostics, a based company raised in a financing round from Hadean Ventures. In February 2019 , MDxHealth SA signed an exclusive distribution agreement with LifeLabs to make SelectMDx, the Company's non-invasive liquid biopsy prostate cancer test, available in Canada

, MDxHealth SA signed an exclusive distribution agreement with LifeLabs to make SelectMDx, the Company's non-invasive liquid biopsy prostate cancer test, available in In August 2018 , Bio-Techne Corporation completed its acquisition of Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary



2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Liquid Biopsy Market



3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast (2015 - 2027)



4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast (2015 - 2027)

4.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker

4.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Product

4.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Application

4.4 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market Share & Forecast - by Clinical Application

4.5 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market Share & Forecast - By Cancer Types

4.6 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by End User

4.7 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Sample Type

4.8 Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Regional Analysis

4.9 Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Country Wise Analysis



5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker (2015 - 2027)

5.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market & Forecast

5.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Market & Forecast

5.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Market & Forecast

5.4 Global Liquid Biopsy - Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Market & Forecast

5.5 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other Circulating Biomarkers Market & Forecast



6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product (2015 - 2027)

6.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Kits and Consumables Market & Forecast

6.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Instruments Market & Forecast

6.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Services Market & Forecast



7. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application (2015 - 2027)

7.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Oncology Application Market & Forecast

7.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - By Cancer Types

7.2.1 Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

7.2.2 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

7.2.3 Colorectal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

7.2.4 Prostate Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

7.2.5 Gastrointestinal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

7.2.6 Leukaemia Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

7.2.7 Others Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

7.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Non-Cancer Application Market & Forecast



8. Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application (2015 - 2027)

8.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Therapy Selection Market & Forecast

8.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Treatment Monitoring Market & Forecast

8.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Early Cancer Screening Market & Forecast

8.4 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Recurrence Monitoring Market & Forecast



9. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User (2015 - 2027)

9.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Reference Laboratories Market & Forecast

9.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Hospitals and Physician Laboratories Market & Forecast

9.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Academic and Research Centers Market & Forecast

9.4 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other End Users Market & Forecast



10. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type (2015 - 2027)

10.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Blood Sample Market & Forecast

10.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Urine Sample Market & Forecast

10.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other Fluids Sample Market & Forecast



11. Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis (2015 - 2027)

11.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

11.3 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

11.4 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

11.5 Middle East & Africa Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast



12. Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Geographical Analysis (2015 - 2027)



13. Liquid Biopsy Initiatives



14. Liquid Biopsy Companies Financing Details



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Personal Genome Diagnostics

15.2 Guardant Health, Inc.

15.3 Pathway Genomics

15.4 RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.)

15.5 Cardiff Oncology (Previously Trovagene, Inc.)

15.6 LungLife AI (Formerly Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.)

15.7 Biocept, Inc.

15.8 ANGLE plc

15.9 MDxHealth

15.10 Biolidics Limited (Formerly Clearbridge Biomedics Pte Ltd)

15.11 Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. (Acquired by Bio-Techne Corporation)

15.12 Foundation Medicine, Inc.

15.13 Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

15.14 Genomic Health (Now Part of Exact Sciences Corp)

15.15 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

15.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

15.17 QIAGEN NV

15.18 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

15.19 Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

15.20 GRAIL

15.21 NeoGenomics, Inc.

15.22 DiaCarta, Inc.

15.23 OncoCell MDx (Now Immunis.AI)

15.24 C2i Genomics

15.25 Biodesix

15.26 Freenome

15.27 Inivata

15.28 CellMax Life

15.29 Rarecyte Inc.

15.30 Saga Diagnostics

15.31 Thrive Earlier Detection Corp.

15.32 Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd

15.33 Karius, Inc.

15.34 Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd (CG)

15.35 Elypta



16. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Driving Factors

16.1 Rising Applications of Liquid Biopsy Expected to Boost Liquid Biopsy Market

16.2 Personalized Medicine to Spur Use of Liquid Biopsy Tests in Clinical Practice

16.3 Rising Aging Population and Cancer Incidences to Drive Liquid Biopsy Market

16.4 New Liquid Biopsy Product Launches to Fuel Market Revenues

16.5 Government Funds for Refining Cancer Detection Drives the Liquid Biopsy Market Growth

16.6 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Research & Development Through Collaborations To bolster Growth of Liquid Biopsy Market



17. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Challenges

17.1 Limitations in Third-Party Payer Coverage to Restrict Liquid Biopsy Market

17.2 Liquid Biopsy Clinical Utility Challenges

17.3 Unclear Regulations on Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) for Liquid Biopsy

