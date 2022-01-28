Global $8.6 Billion Data Preparation Market 2021-2027, Featuring Microsoft, IBM, SAP, MicroStrategy and Alteryx

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Preparation Tools Market By Component, By Function, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Preparation Tools Market size is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.

Data preparation tools are utilized for processing, discovering, blending, enriching, refining, and transforming data. It allows improved consumption, integration, and analysis of huge datasets utilizing advanced BI with analytics solutions. In addition, data preparation transforms data sets in a way that information available in them is showed in the best possible way.

Further, data preparation tools also help in data conversion, analysis, discovery, transformation, cleaning, modeling, structuring, curation, exploration, and cataloging. Some of the major activities under the data preparation tools market are self-service data preparation, data cleansing & manipulation, growing data sources, advanced analytic techniques, and sharing metadata. Through data preparation tools, companies can successfully manage data as poor-quality data generally leads to reckless data mining and wrong results.

Moreover, data preparation tools enhance the quality and integrity of data with different techniques like parsing for improved cleansing and unclear matching. In addition, these tools develop recurring workflow designs, which accelerate the data delivery procedure and boost productivity. The demand for more investments in channel partnerships, system integration, service conveyance, and analytics technology is the result of the growing data preparation tools market.

In the data preparation tools market, all the core storage management, systems manufacturers, networking, and processor chip fabricators is expected to have the major share. Emergence of big data has resulted in the development of data storage technologies. The accessibility of a huge amount of data has resulted in the development of specialized tools for data preparation. Such tools are becoming popular owing to the increasing requirement to evaluate internal and external sources of data produced by companies on a daily basis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the adoption of data preparation tools. The increased requirement of managing the large datasets during the development of an effective vaccine has compelled institutions and organizations to adopt these tools to better manage and collate their huge amount of data. In addition, data preparation tools can help medical researchers cleanse previous trials and related datasets, which is expected to augment the growth of the market.

Companies generate a huge volume of data that is needed to be managed, gathered, and governed, for which, enterprises are highly adopting data preparation tools. Additionally, the growing popularity of cloud-based tools and solutions has created a demand for cloud-based data preparation tools in the market, which is expected to bolster the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors:

The increasing significance of effective data management

There is a rising importance of effective data management across enterprises to generate more actionable insights, which is expected to bolster the growth of the data preparation tools market over the forecast period. Moreover, data preparation tools can gather and organize data in less time by helping business users like data engineers, citizen integrators, analysts, and citizen data scientists to combine external and internal datasets for their use cases.

Advantages of data preparation

There are several benefits offered by data preparation tools like fixing errors quickly, better scalability, boosted data usage, and collaboration. These benefits are attracting more companies towards its adoption and thus, propelling the growth of the data preparation tools market. Data preparation helps in streamlining the empowerment coupled with collaboration and develop a data-driven culture. It also helps in building a symbiotic relationship among the line of business and IT.

Market Restraining Factor:

High cost of implementation

One of the major challenges faced by the companies that are implementing these data preparation tools is the high cost of deployment. Due to the high cost, several small and medium enterprises may restrict themselves from using these tools, which is expected to hamper the overall growth of the data preparation tools market during the forecast period.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

Data Integration

Self Service

By Function

Data Collection

Data Cataloging

Data Governance

Data Quality

Data Ingestion

Others

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By End User

IT & Telecom

Retail & eCommerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Energy & Utilities

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Altair Engineering, Inc.

MicroStrategy, Inc.

Alteryx, Inc.

QlikTech International AB ( Thoma Bravo )

) Informatica, LLC

Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

SAS Institute, Inc.

