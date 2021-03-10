Global $8.62 Bn Identity Theft Protection Services Markets, 2018-2019 & 2020-2028 - North America Leads the Market with Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Regional Market

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global identity theft protection services market was valued at US$ 8.62 Bn in 2019 expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to 2028.

Identity theft is rising at an alarming rate resulting in heavy financial losses to business enterprises as well as individuals. Factor such as rising e-commerce sector, online payment, digitization of government records & IDs has made data privacy and security more vulnerable. The identity theft protection services market is highly governed by the consistently growing instances of identity thefts worldwide.

Similarly, increasing inclination towards online payment is another prominent factor in supporting market growth. Due to the growing internet user base along with the rapid adoption of digital payment modes, the market would witness promising growth over the forecast period.



Demand for Identity Theft Protection Services to Swell for Credit Card Frauds



In 2019, the credit cards segment was the largest value contributor to the global identity theft protection services market. Financial identity theft is the most popular type of theft carried out across the globe. Due to the growing number of credit cardholders globally, the demand for related protection services expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period thereby retaining the dominant position. Further, with increasing inclination towards online banking transactions, the bank frauds segment is set to demonstrate promising growth during the forecast period.



North America Leads the Market; the Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Regional Market



Presently, the overall identity theft protection services market worldwide is led by North America. The U.S. represents the highest number of identity theft cases worldwide. In addition, due to the high number of credit card holders, identity theft has become rampant in the nation. The Asia Pacific is set to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing adoption of digital payment modes along with credit cardholders in the region.

The rapid growth of internet usage in the Asia Pacific region, including a tenfold or more increase in access in countries like China, Japan, and India has also accompanied by significant increases in identity theft. In China, identity theft has been on a consistent rise and takes on a growing trend year by year as organizations and individuals peddle personal information attained illegally by intruding into systems of banks or public institutions.



Data Breach Prevention Ability to Define the Key Strategy



The overall identity theft protection services market is quite fragmented and characterized by several international players. These players have a strong financial backup and offer several individuals as well as corporate services in identity theft sectors. Owing to the fragmented nature of the market, these companies have to confront intense competition among each other in order to win the confidence of their customers.

Besides this, companies strive extensively in order to upgrade their existing protection service portfolio to tackle the perpetual sophistication and diversified avenues adopted by hackers. Breach prevention is of prime importance and keenly observed by these companies to maintain their market position and reputation.

Some of the major players profiled in the report include LifeLock, Inc., Experian PLC, Equifax, Inc., TransUnion, LLC., FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation), Affinion Security Center, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Intersections, Inc., CSIdentity (CSID) Corporation, AllClear ID and others.



Report Scope by Segments



Identity theft protection services market report provides market size and estimates based on market dynamics and key trends observed in the industry. The report provides a holistic view of the global identity theft protection services market based on identity theft type, end-user application, and geography.



Key segments covered in the report are as follows:



Identity Theft Type Segment (2018-2028; US$ Bn)

Credit Card Fraud

Employment or Tax-Related Fraud

Phone or Utility Fraud

Bank Fraud

End-User Application Segment (2018-2028; US$ Bn)

Consumer

Enterprise

Geography Segment (2018-2028; US$ Bn)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan

China

India

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dahaji

