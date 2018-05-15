Global 802.15.4 IoT Markets Report 2018

Wireless mesh sensor network standards have made 802.15.4 the predominant networking technology for the Internet of Things.

Half a billion 802.15.4 mesh chips have been sold for smart homes and buildings, metering, smart cities, industrial automation and

other IoT markets. Z-Wave, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and low power WiFi have been unsuccessful at slowing 802.15.4 market penetration. This success is demonstrated by leading consumer electronics manufacturers embedding 802.15.4 in their products including Amazon's Echo Plus.

Adoption of smart home 802.15.4 wireless sensor networks (WSN) increased faster than BLE last year despite growing interest in BLE by new developers and the completion of Bluetooth Mesh. Today, device makers can choose 802.15.4/B LE combo chips that add little to their costs while providing the benefits of BLE smart phone integration and the sophistication of 802.15.4 for WSN.

Plummeting chip costs combined with the emergence of combo chips has reduced the risk associated with developing IoT solutions. This has resulted in manufacturers using 802.15.4 in a variety of popular consumer products including smart speakers, routers and web cams as well as sensors, controllers and hubs. It has also drawn new entrants to the 802.15.4 market such as Qualcomm and Nordic Semiconductor and resulted in several acquisitions. This is epitomized by Silicon Labs that has acquired half a dozen companies over the last few years including RTOS platform provider Micrium and Sigma Designs' Z-Wave business.



By 2023, 4.5 billion cumulative 802.15.4 mesh devices will be sold worldwide. The majority of these will use smart home protocols such as Zigbee and Thread. However, other wireless mesh protocols such as Wi-SUN, JupiterMesh, WirelessHART and ISA100 Wireless have specific advantages for each of their respective markets including longer network range and high reliability.



A few of the latest developments for 802.15.4 markets include the following:



Smart Homes & Buildings:

Dozens of mainstream CE products with embedded 802.15.4 including modems/set-top boxes by Arris, Comcast, Dish/Echostar, Technicolor and Verizon; WiFi routers by eero, Google, Linksys, Samsung, TP-Link and Extreme Networks; Nest's web

cams; and Amazon's Echo Plus voice-controlled speaker that is also a smart home hub.

Hundreds of Zigbee and 802.15.4 products are sold from retail consumer channels.

Managed service platforms such as Comcast's Xfinity Home with millions of subscribers.

Increasing demand for wireless smart lighting platforms has resulted in acquisitions such as Current (GE) of Daintree and Osram of Digital Lumens.

Smart lighting systems using 802.15.4 currently cover 1 billion square feet in offices, warehouses, factories, retail stores/malls, schools, universities and government buildings.

Smart Metering:

retailers are rolling out 50 million smart meters with plans to be completed within the next few years. Each household will have several Zigbee chips for hubs, electric/gas meters and in-home energy management devices. Japan 's electric utilities are on track to have 68 million smart electric meters to be deployed by 2020 with the majority of these to have two 802.15.4g chips for the Wi-SUN compliant metering network and Home Area Network (HAN) interface.

Smart Cities:

& Light has 500,000 smart streetlights using a 802.15.4g compliant IPv6 network by Silver Spring (Itron), the largest smart lighting deployment to date. Silver Spring's smart streetlighting systems have also been deployed in major cities around the world including Bristol , Copenhagen , Chicago , Glasgow , Paris , Providence , Halifax and Kingston, Jamaica .

, , , , , , and . Other 802.15.4 compliant smart city networking systems are available from CIMCON, CyanConnode, DimOnOff, Honeywell, Huawei, Landis+Gyr, Trilliant and others.

For this report (14th edition), we did an exhaustive investigation of the 802.15.4 ecosystem including phone interviews and surveys with component suppliers, manufacturers, service providers

and distributors targeting 20+ market segments. We provide 6-year market size forecasts by product design (e.g., chipset/module), technology, frequency, topology, geography, chipset/module revenues and average sale price. The report also includes 802.15.4 chipset market shares, an in-depth value system analysis and 90+ company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Report Scope

Methodology



Ecosystem

WSN Market Landscapes

Short Range Wireless

Fixed Wireless Sensor Networks

Mobile Sensing Outlook

Long Range Wireless

Total Potential Market Sizing

The Value System



Market Trends & Forces

Cloud Development

Smart Home

Adoption Trends

Consumer Drivers

Purchasing Considerations

Smart Buildings

Smart Industries

Smart Cities

Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN)



Technology Dynamics

Summary

Mesh Networking

IP Addressable Sensors

Multi-Protocol Chips



Technologies & Standards Developments

IEEE 802.15.4

IEEE 802.15.4e

IEEE 802.15.4e Time-slotted Channel Hopping (TSCH)

IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)

IEEE 802.15.4g (Smart Utility Networks)

ECHONET Consortium

Wi-SUN Alliance

Industrial WSN Standards

WirelessHART

ISA100.11a

WIA-PA

Zigbee

Zigbee PRO 2017

Zigbee 3.0

Zigbee Home Automation

Zigbee Light Link

Zigbee Building Automation

Zigbee Green Power

Smart Energy

Zigbee IP

JupiterMesh

Dotdot

The Thread Group

The Fairhair Alliance

IETF Standards

6LoWPAN

ROLL/RPL

CoRE/CoAP

6TiSCH

OMA SpecWorks



Open Source Initiatives

TinyOS

Contiki

FreeRTOS

Eclipse Foundation

MQTT

MQTT-SN

Californium CoAP Framework

OpenWSN



Competing Alternatives

WiFi

Bluetooth Low Energy

EnOcean

Z-Wave



Network Tests

Battery Comparison in Years by 1 to 3 Volt Node

1 Volt Chipset Test

Battery Comparison

Battery Lifetime Series Years

Energy Harvester Test



Global Total Market Size Forecasts

Methodology

Total WSN Chipsets Market - Moderate & Aggressive

Total WSN Chipsets by Landscape

Total WSN Chipsets by Market Segment

Total WSN Chipsets by Technology

802.15.4 Units - Moderate & Aggressive

802.15.4 Revenues - Moderate & Aggressive

802.15.4 Units by Target Market

802.15.4 Revenues by Market

802.15.4 Units by Solution

802.15.4 Revenues by Solution

802.15.4 Average Sale Prices

802.15.4 Units by Geography

802.15.4 Units by Protocol

802.15.4 Units by Topology

802.15.4 Units by Frequency

802.15.4 Units by Product Design



Target Markets



Smart Home

Trends & Developments

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Units by Application

Chipset/Module Revenues

Units by Protocol



Entertainment Controls

Trends & Developments

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Chipset/Module Revenues

Units by Protocol



Health & Wellness

Trends & Developments

Value System

End User Perspectives

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Units by Application

Chipset/Module Revenues



Buildings & Commercial Services

Trends & Developments

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Units by Application

Chipset/Module Revenues

Units by Protocol



Industrial, Logistics, Agriculture & Others

Trends & Developments

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Chipset/Module Revenues



AMI/Distributed Energy Resources

Trends & Developments

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Chipset/Module Revenues

Units by Protocol



Smart Cities

Trends & Developments

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

802.15.4 & Others

Moderate & Aggressive

Chipset/Module Revenues



Competitive Landscape



Chipsets

802.15.4 Market Shares

Product Segmentation

Chipset Profiles



Network Stacks & RF Modules

Product Segmentation

Stacks & Modules Profiles



Devices & Systems

Profiles



Software & Cloud Services

Profiles



Automation/IT Platforms

Profiles



Companies Mentioned





ABB

Accent

Aclara

Actility

Acuity Brands

Adaptive Network Solutions

Amazon

Amber Wireless

Ambient Systems

AMX

Analog Devices

Anaren

ARM

Arrayent

AT&T

Ayla Networks

Belkin

BG Hive

Bosch

BP

Care Innovations

CEL

CentraLite

Cisco

Comcast

Computime

Control4

Cree

Crestron

Current (GE)

Cypress

D-Link

DecaWave

Digi

Digital Lumens (Osram)

Dresden Electronik

E-Senza

Eaton

Echelon

Ecobee

EcoFactor

Electrolux

Emerson

Enlighted

ESCO

Fujitsu

General Electric

GEO

Golden Power

Google

Greenvity

GreenWave

Gridconnect

GridPoint

Haier Group

Haiwei

Halma

Helium

Hitachi

Honeywell

HP

Hubbell

IBM

Idosens

IDT

IJENKO

IMST

Indesit

Ingersoll Rand

Itron

Jetlun

Johnson Controls

Kitu Systems

Laird

Lapis

Laserlight

LEDvance

Leedarson

Legrand

Leviton

LG

Lowes

Lutron

Marvell

MEMSIC

Mesh Systems

Microchip

Microsoft

Millennial Net

Mitsubishi

Murata

Muzzley

Nanotron

National

Nest Labs

NetVox

Nivis

Nordic

NXP

ON Semiconductor

Onzo

Panasonic

Panasonic

Philips

PTC

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Radiocrafts

RCS

relayr

Renesas

RF Solutions

RF Technologies

Samsung

Samsung SmartThings

San Juan Software

Schneider

Semtech

Sensus

Sharp

Siemens

Silicon Labs

Silver Spring Networks

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker STMicro

Sunpower

Synapse

Talon

Technicolor

Telit

Tendril

There Corp.

ThinkEco

TI

Toshiba

Tridium

Trilliant

Tyco

UBEC

UTC

Whirlpool

Wink

Yale Security

Yokogawa

Zilog

