Global 802.15.4 IoT Markets Report 2018

Wireless mesh sensor network standards have made 802.15.4 the predominant networking technology for the Internet of Things.
Half a billion 802.15.4 mesh chips have been sold for smart homes and buildings, metering, smart cities, industrial automation and
other IoT markets. Z-Wave, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and low power WiFi have been unsuccessful at slowing 802.15.4 market penetration. This success is demonstrated by leading consumer electronics manufacturers embedding 802.15.4 in their products including Amazon's Echo Plus.
Adoption of smart home 802.15.4 wireless sensor networks (WSN) increased faster than BLE last year despite growing interest in BLE by new developers and the completion of Bluetooth Mesh. Today, device makers can choose 802.15.4/B LE combo chips that add little to their costs while providing the benefits of BLE smart phone integration and the sophistication of 802.15.4 for WSN.
Plummeting chip costs combined with the emergence of combo chips has reduced the risk associated with developing IoT solutions. This has resulted in manufacturers using 802.15.4 in a variety of popular consumer products including smart speakers, routers and web cams as well as sensors, controllers and hubs. It has also drawn new entrants to the 802.15.4 market such as Qualcomm and Nordic Semiconductor and resulted in several acquisitions. This is epitomized by Silicon Labs that has acquired half a dozen companies over the last few years including RTOS platform provider Micrium and Sigma Designs' Z-Wave business.
By 2023, 4.5 billion cumulative 802.15.4 mesh devices will be sold worldwide. The majority of these will use smart home protocols such as Zigbee and Thread. However, other wireless mesh protocols such as Wi-SUN, JupiterMesh, WirelessHART and ISA100 Wireless have specific advantages for each of their respective markets including longer network range and high reliability.
A few of the latest developments for 802.15.4 markets include the following:
Smart Homes & Buildings:
- Dozens of mainstream CE products with embedded 802.15.4 including modems/set-top boxes by Arris, Comcast, Dish/Echostar, Technicolor and Verizon; WiFi routers by eero, Google, Linksys, Samsung, TP-Link and Extreme Networks; Nest's web
- cams; and Amazon's Echo Plus voice-controlled speaker that is also a smart home hub.
- Hundreds of Zigbee and 802.15.4 products are sold from retail consumer channels.
- Managed service platforms such as Comcast's Xfinity Home with millions of subscribers.
- Increasing demand for wireless smart lighting platforms has resulted in acquisitions such as Current (GE) of Daintree and Osram of Digital Lumens.
- Smart lighting systems using 802.15.4 currently cover 1 billion square feet in offices, warehouses, factories, retail stores/malls, schools, universities and government buildings.
Smart Metering:
- Great Britain retailers are rolling out 50 million smart meters with plans to be completed within the next few years. Each household will have several Zigbee chips for hubs, electric/gas meters and in-home energy management devices.
- Japan 's electric utilities are on track to have 68 million smart electric meters to be deployed by 2020 with the majority of these to have two 802.15.4g chips for the Wi-SUN compliant metering network and Home Area Network (HAN) interface.
Smart Cities:
- Florida Power & Light has 500,000 smart streetlights using a 802.15.4g compliant IPv6 network by Silver Spring (Itron), the largest smart lighting deployment to date.
- Silver Spring's smart streetlighting systems have also been deployed in major cities around the world including Bristol, Copenhagen, Chicago, Glasgow, Paris, Providence, Halifax and Kingston, Jamaica.
- Other 802.15.4 compliant smart city networking systems are available from CIMCON, CyanConnode, DimOnOff, Honeywell, Huawei, Landis+Gyr, Trilliant and others.
For this report (14th edition), we did an exhaustive investigation of the 802.15.4 ecosystem including phone interviews and surveys with component suppliers, manufacturers, service providers
and distributors targeting 20+ market segments. We provide 6-year market size forecasts by product design (e.g., chipset/module), technology, frequency, topology, geography, chipset/module revenues and average sale price. The report also includes 802.15.4 chipset market shares, an in-depth value system analysis and 90+ company profiles.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Report Scope
Methodology
Ecosystem
WSN Market Landscapes
Short Range Wireless
Fixed Wireless Sensor Networks
Mobile Sensing Outlook
Long Range Wireless
Total Potential Market Sizing
The Value System
Market Trends & Forces
Cloud Development
Smart Home
Adoption Trends
Consumer Drivers
Purchasing Considerations
Smart Buildings
Smart Industries
Smart Cities
Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN)
Technology Dynamics
Summary
Mesh Networking
IP Addressable Sensors
Multi-Protocol Chips
Technologies & Standards Developments
IEEE 802.15.4
IEEE 802.15.4e
IEEE 802.15.4e Time-slotted Channel Hopping (TSCH)
IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)
IEEE 802.15.4g (Smart Utility Networks)
ECHONET Consortium
Wi-SUN Alliance
Industrial WSN Standards
WirelessHART
ISA100.11a
WIA-PA
Zigbee
Zigbee PRO 2017
Zigbee 3.0
Zigbee Home Automation
Zigbee Light Link
Zigbee Building Automation
Zigbee Green Power
Smart Energy
Zigbee IP
JupiterMesh
Dotdot
The Thread Group
The Fairhair Alliance
IETF Standards
6LoWPAN
ROLL/RPL
CoRE/CoAP
6TiSCH
OMA SpecWorks
Open Source Initiatives
TinyOS
Contiki
FreeRTOS
Eclipse Foundation
MQTT
MQTT-SN
Californium CoAP Framework
OpenWSN
Competing Alternatives
WiFi
Bluetooth Low Energy
EnOcean
Z-Wave
Network Tests
Battery Comparison in Years by 1 to 3 Volt Node
1 Volt Chipset Test
Battery Comparison
Battery Lifetime Series Years
Energy Harvester Test
Global Total Market Size Forecasts
Methodology
Total WSN Chipsets Market - Moderate & Aggressive
Total WSN Chipsets by Landscape
Total WSN Chipsets by Market Segment
Total WSN Chipsets by Technology
802.15.4 Units - Moderate & Aggressive
802.15.4 Revenues - Moderate & Aggressive
802.15.4 Units by Target Market
802.15.4 Revenues by Market
802.15.4 Units by Solution
802.15.4 Revenues by Solution
802.15.4 Average Sale Prices
802.15.4 Units by Geography
802.15.4 Units by Protocol
802.15.4 Units by Topology
802.15.4 Units by Frequency
802.15.4 Units by Product Design
Target Markets
Smart Home
Trends & Developments
Value System
Market Size Forecasts
802.15.4 & Others
Moderate & Aggressive
Units by Application
Chipset/Module Revenues
Units by Protocol
Entertainment Controls
Trends & Developments
Market Size Forecasts
802.15.4 & Others
Moderate & Aggressive
Chipset/Module Revenues
Units by Protocol
Health & Wellness
Trends & Developments
Value System
End User Perspectives
Market Size Forecasts
802.15.4 & Others
Moderate & Aggressive
Units by Application
Chipset/Module Revenues
Buildings & Commercial Services
Trends & Developments
Value System
Market Size Forecasts
802.15.4 & Others
Moderate & Aggressive
Units by Application
Chipset/Module Revenues
Units by Protocol
Industrial, Logistics, Agriculture & Others
Trends & Developments
Value System
Market Size Forecasts
802.15.4 & Others
Moderate & Aggressive
Chipset/Module Revenues
AMI/Distributed Energy Resources
Trends & Developments
Value System
Market Size Forecasts
802.15.4 & Others
Moderate & Aggressive
Chipset/Module Revenues
Units by Protocol
Smart Cities
Trends & Developments
Value System
Market Size Forecasts
802.15.4 & Others
Moderate & Aggressive
Chipset/Module Revenues
Competitive Landscape
Chipsets
802.15.4 Market Shares
Product Segmentation
Chipset Profiles
Network Stacks & RF Modules
Product Segmentation
Stacks & Modules Profiles
Devices & Systems
Profiles
Software & Cloud Services
Profiles
Automation/IT Platforms
Profiles
