Global $82+ Bn Laminated Labels Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Versatile Applications of Laminated Labels Fuel Market Expansion,, E-commerce Boom Creates Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laminated Labels Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laminated labels market is expected to grow from $76.95 billion in 2022 to $82.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The laminated labels market is expected to reach $103.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The laminated labels market research report provides laminated labels market statistics, including laminated labels industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a laminated labels market share, detailed laminated labels market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the laminated labels industry. 

The laminated labels market is poised for growth, with the e-commerce industry playing a pivotal role in its expansion. E-commerce, the online buying and selling of goods and services, has become a driving force in the business landscape. It offers businesses ample opportunities to connect with customers, boost sales, and provides consumers with a convenient way to shop online.

Laminated labels find versatile applications in the e-commerce sector, including product details, shipping labels, packing labels, and barcodes for identification purposes. For example, in February 2023, France's e-commerce sector, as reported by Ecommerce Europe, a Europe-based association for online businesses, generated a remarkable €146.9 billion ($159.11 billion) in revenue in 2022, marking a 13.8% growth over the previous year.

Moreover, a report from Morgan Stanley in June 2022 revealed that global e-commerce had increased from 15% to 21% of total retail sales from 2019 to 2021, accounting for approximately 22% of total sales. This surge in the e-commerce industry is a significant driver for the laminated labels market.

The adoption of technological advancements is another noteworthy trend gaining momentum in the laminated label market. Companies in this sector are embracing new technologies to maintain their competitive edge. For instance, in September 2020, Cosmo Films Ltd., an India-based producer of packaging, lamination, and labeling films, introduced an innovative BOPP-based clear thermal lamination antimicrobial film.

This film incorporates antimicrobial technology, providing a novel approach to prevent microbial colonization on surfaces, addressing the global issue of bacterial infections on packaged goods. The film features a low-temperature, melting resin extrusion-coated surface, making it easy to apply heat and pressure for lamination to paper products. It is a secure, cost-effective, and user-friendly technology applicable to labels, flexible packaging, and synthetic paper, with a maximum lamination temperature of 100-129 degrees Celsius and strong tear bond strength to paper.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the laminated labels market in 2022. The countries covered in the laminated labels market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

