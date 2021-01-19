Global $85 Billion Cosmetic Packaging Market Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cosmetic Packaging market accounted for $52.51 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $85.61 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Role of cosmetic packaging in the marketing of cosmetic products and rising penetration of cosmetics in the developing economies are the major factors propelling market growth. However, Fluctuating raw material prices are hampering market growth.



Cosmetic Packaging is mainly used to increase the appearance of the product and intended to improve brand perception for triggering impulsive buying in the general population. In many cases, packaging can influence consumer purchasing choices and increase the sale of the product. Packaging has a huge application in preserving the brand image and quality of the products.



Based on the material, the Plastics segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to its low cost, lightweight, flexibility, durability, and other factors. Plastics are a material of choice for manufacturing shatterproof and "no-spill" bottles, jars, tubes, caps, and closures for personal care products. Furthermore, the most common type of plastic used for cosmetic containers is PP plastics.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. An increase in demand for cosmetic products in emerging economies, as well as a boost in consumer awareness drives the investments of manufacturers to develop unique & innovative packaging solutions. This, in turn, increases the demand for cosmetic products, and is further expected to boost the demand for packaging in this region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:



Purchasers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:



1. Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

2. Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client's interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

3. Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aerosol Cans

5.3 Ampoules

5.4 Blister & Strip Packs

5.5 Bottles

5.6 Caps & Closures

5.7 Containers

5.8 Corrugated Boxes

5.9 Droppers

5.10 Flexible Plastics

5.11 Folding Cartons

5.12 Jars

5.13 Metal Containers

5.14 Pen Types

5.15 Pouches

5.16 Pumps & Dispensers

5.17 Roller Balls

5.18 Sachets

5.19 Sticks

5.20 Tubes



6 Global Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging

6.3 Glass

6.4 Metal

6.5 Paper-Based

6.6 Plastics

6.6.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate

6.6.2 Polypropylene



7 Global Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Capacity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Less than 50 ml

7.3 50 - 100 ml

7.4 100 - 150 ml

7.5 150 - 200 ml

7.6 > 200 ml



8 Global Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Color Cosmetic

8.3 Deodorants

8.4 Fragrance & Perfume

8.5 Hair Care

8.6 Make-up

8.7 Men's Grooming

8.8 Nail Care

8.9 Oral Care

8.10 Perfumes and Fragrances

8.11 Skin Care

8.12 Sun Care



9 Global Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Albea SA

11.2 Amcor PLC

11.3 AptarGroup Inc

11.4 Cosmopak Ltd

11.5 DS Smith PLC

11.6 Gerresheimer AG

11.7 Graham Packaging LP

11.8 HCP Packaging Co. Ltd

11.9 Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd

11.10 Quadpack Industries SA

11.11 Raepak Ltd

11.12 Rieke Corporation

11.13 RPC Group PLC (Berry Global Group)

11.14 Silgan Holdings Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrjeme

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

