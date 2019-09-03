Global $850+ Billion Cryptocurrency Market to 2024: Growing Usage of Cryptocurrency in Trading, Remittance and Payment
Sep 03, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryptocurrency Market: Analysis By Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Others), By Constituents (Exchanges, Mining, Wallet and Payment), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cryptocurrency Market was valued at USD 856.36 Billion in the year 2018 and is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019 - 2024.
Key factors facilitating high demand of cryptocurrencies include high remittances in developed countries, increasing fluctuation in monetary regulations, and growth in venture capital investments coupled rising awareness among the investors especially in emerging nations.
Bitcoin currency holds the major share in the market owing to the growing awareness among Asian investors coupled with availability of larger returns is proliferating the market growth. Moreover, growing usage of alternative currencies such as Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash due to their captivating features and models has been major factors backing the growth in the industry.
Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global Cryptocurrency market. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in European region include presence of enormous consumer base, and legalization of cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange in many countries coupled with growing internet penetration, supplementing the market growth of Cryptocurrencies in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Global Cryptocurrency: Product Outlook
5. Global Cryptocurrency: Market Outlook
6. Global Cryptocurrency Market Dynamics
6.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market Drivers
6.1.1 Growing usage of Cryptocurrency in trading, remittance and payment
6.1.2 Fluctuations in Monetary Regulations
6.1.3 Rapidly growing technological innovations
6.1.4 Increasing number of online users across the globe
6.2 Global Market Restraints
6.2.1 Lack of awareness and technical understanding
6.2.2 Security threats with increasing cases of money laundering
6.3 Global Cryptocurrency Market Trends
6.3.1 Acceptance of cryptocurrencies across various industries
6.3.2 Growth in number of Ecommerce Companies Accepting Cryptocurrencies as Mode of Payment
6.3.3 Increasing tourism due to Idea of Traveling with One Global Currency
6.4 Global Cryptocurrency: Competitive Landscape
6.4.1 Global Cryptocurrency - By Market Share 2017
6.4.2 Global Cryptocurrency Market Share Overview 2017
6.4.3 Global Cryptocurrency - By Market Share 2018
6.4.4 Global Cryptocurrency Market Share Overview 2017
6.4.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis
6.4.6 SWOT Analysis
7. Global Cryptocurrency Market: An Analysis
7.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market: By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
8. Global Cryptocurrency Market - Segmental Analysis
8.1 By Type (2018, 2024)
8.1.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Bitcoin by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
8.1.2 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Ethereum by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
8.1.3 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Ripple by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
8.1.4 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Litecoin by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
8.1.5 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Others by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
8.1.6 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cryptocurrency Market - By Type
8.2 By Constituents (2018, 2024)
8.2.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Exchange by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
8.2.3 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Wallet by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
8.2.4 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Payments by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
8.2.5 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Mining by Value: 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
8.2.6 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cryptocurrency Market - By Constituents
9. Global Cryptocurrency Market: Regional Analysis
9.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Regional Share, By Value - (2018, 2024)
9.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cryptocurrency Market - By Region
10. North America Cryptocurrency Market: An Analysis
10.1 North America Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024
10.2 North America Cryptocurrency Market: Segmental Analysis
10.2.1 North America Cryptocurrency Market, By Type, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
10.2.2 North America Cryptocurrency Market, By Constituents, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
11. North America Cryptocurrency Market - Country Analysis
11.1 United States Cryptocurrency Market
11.1.1 United States Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024
11.1.2 United States Cryptocurrency Market, By Type 2017-2024
12. Europe Cryptocurrency Market: An Analysis
12.1 Europe Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024
12.1.1 Europe Cryptocurrency Market, By Type, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
12.1.2 Europe Cryptocurrency Market, By Constituents, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
13. Europe Cryptocurrency Market: Country Analysis
13.1 Germany Cryptocurrency Market
13.1.1 Germany Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024
13.1.2 Germany Cryptocurrency Market, By Type 2017-2024
14. Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market: An Analysis
14.1 Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024
14.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market, By Type, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
14.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market, By Constituents, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
15. Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market: Country Analysis
15.1 Japan Cryptocurrency Market
15.1.1 Japan Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024
15.1.2 Japan Cryptocurrency Market, By Type 2017-2024
16. Rest of the World Cryptocurrency Market: An Analysis
16.1 Rest of the World Cryptocurrency Market, By Value 2017-2024
16.1.1 Rest of the World Cryptocurrency Market, By Type, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
16.1.2 Rest of the World Cryptocurrency Market, By Constituents, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Billion)
17. Company Profiles
17.1 Bitmain Technologies
17.2 Ripple Networks
17.3 Coinbase
17.4 BitGo
17.5 NVIDIA Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tnbvz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article