Global $87.5 Billion Biologics Outsourcing Market to 2028

The biologics outsourcing global market is expected to grow at low teen CAGR to reach $87.5 billion by 2028.



This fast pacing biologic industry coupled with insufficient or lack of in house biologic development and manufacturing capabilities and capacities of biopharmaceutical companies has spurred these companies to outsource the different parts of biologic development and manufacturing process to highly efficient service providing organizations.



The Large Biopharma companies are coming up with strategies to cut down on their operational costs and concentrate more on their core competencies by outsourcing this piece of work to contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). These organizations bridge the gap between demand and supply and ensure the drug discovery and manufacturing process gets much faster and convenient; thus bringing the life-saving drugs to the market and the needy patients at the earliest.



In 2019, seven out of the 10 blockbuster drugs were biologics, outnumbering small molecule drugs. Some of the top-selling biologics in 2019 include Humira ($19.1 billion), Keytruda ($11.0 billion), Avastin ($7.28 billion) and Opdivo ($7.20 billion). The growth of biologics market indirectly indicates the huge demand for services spanning all stages of biologic development starting from the preclinical stage to commercial manufacturing. The high complexity associated with development and manufacturing of biologics and requirement of specialized equipments and skills for biomanufacturing is prompting the biopharma companies to turn to outsourcing as a viable option. Thus the CMO's offering quality compliant, rapid bioproduction and supply services, scalable and flexible capacities with stable capabilities at competitive costs will become an integral part of the biopharmaceutical company.



The report specifically emphasizes on the rapidly evolving and high growth potential biologics contract manufacturing services market and cell line development services market. Biologics contract biomanufacturing services global market is expected to reach $57.1 billion by 2028 growing at a low teen CAGR from 2020 to 2028. The cell line development service global market is expected to reach $1,702.2 million by 2028 growing at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2028.

Key Findings

The biologics outsourcing global market has been segmented based on the developmental phase, product, end users and geography. Among the discovery, pre-clinical, clinical and commercial phases of biologics development, Commercial Phase outsourcing commanded the largest revenue in 2020. It is also the fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at low teen CAGR during the forecasted period.

The biological outsourcing market by product type is segmented into Antibody, Proteins, Vaccines, Gene therapy, cell therapy and others. Among these, the antibody outsourcing segment accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at low teen CAGR during the forecasted period. Gene therapeutics segment is expected to be the fastest emerging market growing at low teen CAGR during the forecasted period.

Based on end - users, the biologics outsourcing market is segmented into Therapeutics, Diagnostics and Research. Therapeutics is the largest and fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at low teen CAGR from 2020 to 2028.

Geographically, North America dominated the biologics outsourcing market with the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2028. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest emerging market growing at mid teen CAGR during the forecasted period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Biologics Outsourcing Global Market

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Landscape of Biologics Market

1.3 Rise of Biosimilars

1.4 Biosimilars Global Market, by Region

1.5 Biologics Global Market

1.6 Top Destination for Biologics Outsourcing

1.6.1 China Biologics Outsourcing Market

1.6.2 India Biologics Outsourcing Market

1.6.3 China Vs India - Biologics Market

1.6.4 Regulations and Government Initiatives

1.6.5 Capabilities and Technologies



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Factors Influencing Market

2.2.1 Drivers and Opportunities

2.2.1.1 Increasing Trend of Outsourcing

2.2.1.2 Advanced Bioprocessing Capabilities of Bioservice Providers

2.2.1.3 Emergence of Next Generation Biologics

2.2.1.4 Escalating Approvals and Uptake of Biosimilars

2.2.1.5 Increasing Approvals and Adoption of Biologics

2.2.1.6 Increasing R&D Expenditures

2.2.1.7 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic, Communicable and Autoimmune Diseases

2.2.1.8 Development of Personalized and Orphan Indication Therapies

2.2.2 Restraints and Threats

2.2.2.1 Increasing Focus on In-House Biologics Manufacturing

2.2.2.2 Huge Capital Investments for Capacity and Capability Development

2.2.2.3 Compliance With Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

2.2.2.4 Concerns About Ip Protection

1.2.2.5 Competition and Trend of Outsourcing of Low Volume Biologics



3 Biologics Outsourcing Global Market, Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Discovery and Pre-Clinical Development Process

3.3 Biologics Outsourcing Global Market, by Product Type

3.3.1 Antibody

3.3.1.1 Monoclonal Antibody

3.3.1.2 Bispecific Antibody

3.3.1.3 Antibody Drug Conjugates

3.3.2 Recombinant Protein

3.3.3 Fusion Proteins

3.3.3.1 Hormones

3.3.3.2 Recombinant Enzymes

3.3.3.3 Others (Cytokines, Peptides)

3.3.4 Vaccines

3.3.5 Gene Therapy

3.3.6 Cell Therapy

3.4 Biologics Outsourcing Global Market, by Endusers

3.4.1 Therapeutics

3.4.2 Diagnostics

3.4.3 Research

3.5 Bioanalytical Testing Services

3.6 Market Share Analysis

3.7 Company Developments

3.8 Service Cost Analysis

3.8.1 Antibody Production Service Costs

3.8.2 Custom Monoclonal Antibody Production Service Costs

3.8.3 Custom Polyclonal Antibody Production Service Costs

3.8.4 Protein Production Service Costs

3.8.5 Additional Antibody and Protein Services

3.8.6 Gene Editting Services

3.8.7 Car-T/Nk Platform Services



4 Biologics Outsourcing Global Market - Biomanufacturing

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 in House Vs Cmo Capacity

4.3.1 Global Biomanufacturing Capacity

4.3.2 Biologics Contract Manufacturing Organizations, by Phase

4.4 Contract Biomanufacturing, by Process

4.4.1 Biomanufacturing by Mammalian Cell Culture

4.4.2 Mammalian Cell Culture Biomanufacturing V/S Microbial and Other Cell Cultures

4.4.3 Biomanufacturing by Microbial Cell Culture

4.4.4 Biomanufacturing by Other Cell Culture

4.5 Contract Biomanufacturing Global Market, by End-users

4.5.1 Contract Biomanufacturing of Diagnostics

4.5.2 Contract Biomanufacturing of Research Reagents

4.5.3 Contract Biomanufacturing of Therapeutics

4.6 Biomanufacturing Outsourcing Global Market, by Region

4.7 Contract Biomanufacturing Capacity Penetration

4.8 Competitive Landscape

4.8.1 Capacity Comparison

4.8.2 Contract Manufacturing Global Market Share, by Leading Players

4.8.3 Company Developments



5 Biologics Outsourcing Global Market - Cell Line Development

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.2 Cell Line Development

5.2.1 Cell Line Construction

5.2.2 Host Cell Line Engineering

5.2.3 Expression System

5.2.4 Transient Gene Expression

5.2.5 Stable Cell Line Development

5.2.6 Screening

5.2.7 Upstream Process Development

5.3 Host Cell Lines

5.4 Cell Line Development Services Market, by Expression System

5.4.1 Microbial Expression Systems

5.4.2 Mammalian Expression System

5.4.3 Others (Insect and Plant Cell)

5.5 Cell Line Development Services, by Cell Type

5.5.1 Cho

5.5.2 Murine/Mouse Myeloma

5.5.3 Baby Hamster Kidney (Bhk) Cells

5.5.4 Hybridoma

5.5.5 Human Embryonic Kidney (Hek) Cells

5.5.6 Human Embryonic Retinal Cells (Per.C6)

5.5.7 Others (E.Coli, Yeast, Insect Cell, Ht-1080, Hela Cell Line, Cap, Hkb-11, Huh-7)

5.6 Cell Line Development Services, by Applications

5.6.1 Research

5.6.2 Bioproduction

5.6.3 Diagnostics

5.7 Cell Banking Services

5.8 Cell Line Characterization Services

5.9 Market Share Analysis

5.10 Key Developments

5.10.1 Agreements

5.10.2 New Technology, Product and Service Launch

5.10.3 Expansion

5.10.4 Other Developments



6 Company Profiles

6.1 Abbvie Inc.

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Financials

6.1.3 Service Portfolio

6.1.4 Key Developments

6.1.5 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Abzena plc

6.3 AGC Inc.

6.4 Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

6.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.6 Catalent Inc.

6.7 Charles River Laboratories

6.8 Cognate Bioservices Inc. (Cobra Biologics)

6.9 Envigo

6.10 Eurofins Scientific S.E.

6.11 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies)

6.12 Genscript Biotech Corporation

6.13 Intertek Group plc

6.14 Iqvia Holdings Inc.

6.15 JSR Corporation

6.16 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

6.17 Lonza Group Ltd.

6.18 Merck Kga

6.19 Rentschler Biopharma Se

6.20 Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

6.21 Sartorius Group

6.22 SGS Sa

6.23 Syngene International Ltd.

6.24 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.25 Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd.

6.26 Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

