Global $884 Mn Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market, 2020-2030: Product Analysis, Regulatory Scenario, Key Enabling Technologies, Patent Analysis

The market size of next-generation surgical robotics was valued at $10.9 million in 2019. The global next-generation surgical robotics market is expected to grow at a robust rate. It is anticipated to reach $884.5 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 44.6% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The market contributors for next-generation surgical robotics predominantly prefer synergistic activities, such as partnerships and collaborations, to strengthen their product development and commercialization processes. Moreover, many key players are collaborating with academic research institutes to gain expertise in the technology.



The global next-generation surgical robotics market specific to the application (general surgery) is anticipated to witness a notable CAGR of 52.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2030.



This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global next-generation surgical robotics market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims to answer various aspects of the tissue imaging market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that will shape the future trajectory of market expansion.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report illustrates the competitive nature of the global market. It enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities such as business portfolio expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the service sales, and manufacturers and trend analysis by segments, such as technology, product type, application, and region.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on ten players in the market ecosystem. It draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of the leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles ten companies, including key players, i.e., Activ Surgical, Inc., AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers AG), Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd., Microbot Medical, Inc., PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, Vicarious Surgical Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, and Virtuoso Surgical, Inc.

