Global 8K Technology Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for High-end Displays Fuels the Sector

06 Jun, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "8K Technology Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 8K technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 26.1% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- BOE Japan Co. Ltd
- Canon Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hisense Co. Ltd
- Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Red Digital Cinema Camera Company
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- Sharp Corporation
This report on global 8K technology market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global 8K technology market by segmenting the market based on device, application, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the 8K technology market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for High-end Displays
- Increasing Technological Advancements
Challenges
- High Price
- High Bandwidth Requirement for Video Streaming
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Dynamics
by Device
- Monitor
- Television
- Camera
- Full Dome
- Others
by Application
- Sports and Entertainment Industry
- Medical Industry
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4keads
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article