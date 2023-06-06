Global 8K Technology Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for High-end Displays Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "8K Technology Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 8K technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 26.1% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

BOE Japan Co. Ltd

Canon Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hisense Co. Ltd

Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Red Digital Cinema Camera Company

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

This report on global 8K technology market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global 8K technology market by segmenting the market based on device, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the 8K technology market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for High-end Displays

Increasing Technological Advancements

Challenges

High Price

High Bandwidth Requirement for Video Streaming

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

by Device

Monitor

Television

Camera

Full Dome

Others

by Application

Sports and Entertainment Industry

Medical Industry

Consumer Electronics

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

