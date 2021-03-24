Global $9.3 Billion Enteral Feeding Formulas Market to 2028: Shifting Trend Towards Consumption of Disease Specific Formulas & Growing Demand for Neonatal and Preterm Enteral Feeding

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Flow Type, by Stage (Adult, Pediatric), by Indication, by End-user, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enteral feeding formulas market size is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, stroke, multiple sclerosis, dementia, chronic liver disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and diabetes is projected to drive the demand for products that support patients with oral intake issues. In addition, the rise in preterm births is one of the significant factors boosting the demand for enteral feeding formulas to meet the nutritional requirements of newborns.



Based on product, the standard formulas segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.0% in 2020. This high share is attributable to the availability of a vast variety of standard formulas coupled with increased demand for low-cost nutrient formulations. In addition, the demand with respect to standard tube feeds is significant among the volume-sensitive patients or the patients on fluid restrictions. Such conditions include renal failure, congestive heart failure, and Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH).



In 2020, based on flow type, the intermittent feeding flow type segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market because intermittent feeding has shown better tolerance in patients as compared to bolus feeding. Moreover, this type of feeding does not require feeding pumps, which is helpful in allowing greater mobility in between the feedings. This is expected to increase its adoption among the hospital as well as homecare settings, thereby affirmatively impacting the segment growth.



In 2020, based on stage, the adults' segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 88.4% in the market. The segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising adoption of tube feeds in adults is one of the crucial factors driving the growth. In addition, the availability of large number of tube feeds or products for adults on a commercial level also contributes to the large share held by the segment. Glucerna, Osmolite, TwoCal, Vital, Promote, and Jevity are some of the popular brands by Abbott Nutrition for adults.



Based on indications, other indications, followed by cancer care accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020. The increasing prevalence of cancer and other health conditions associated with cancer is likely to promote market growth. For instance, according to GLOBOCON 2020, there were around 19.3 million new cases of cancer worldwide in 2020. Europe accounted for about 23.4% of total cancer cases and Asia had the highest population suffering from cancer, which was about 60%.



In 2020, based on end user, the homecare segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market and this segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing number of patients that receive home enteral feeding due to growing awareness about complete and balanced nutrition is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of this segment. For instance, according to a recent survey conducted in the U.K., there were 187 patients on home enteral tube feeding out of the total 257 patients. This suggested that approximately 72% of patients were on home enteral tube feeding.



North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 29.7% in 2020 owing to the growing burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other neurological conditions. Furthermore, increasing preference for home-based enteral therapy has decreased the number of patient visits to hospitals and clinics. In addition, increasing malnutrition is expected to further boost the demand for enteral feeding formulas in this region.



In addition, the rising number of COVID-19 cases in various geographies coupled with the large geriatric population, susceptible to various health conditions, are among the factors contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, according to an article published in Europe PMC in 2020, enteral nutrition is generally preferred over parenteral nutrition for COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICUs. In addition, it should be provided within 48 hours of admission. Hence, such instances signify increasing adoption of enteral feeding formulas during the pandemic.



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Rising Geriatric Population

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

Shifting trend towards Consumption of disease specific formulas

Growing demand for neonatal and preterm enteral feeding

Market Restraint Analysis

Lack of awareness amongst the medical community

Improper categorization of clinical nutritions

Industry Challenges

Complications associated with small - bore connectors

Risks associated with enteral feeding

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Market Entry Strategies

Product Recalls

Impact of COVID-19 on Enteral Feeding Formulas Market

Competitive Landscape

Danone

Nestle Nutrition

Abbott Nutrition

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Fresenius Kabi AG

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Victus

