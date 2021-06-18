Global $9.6 Bn Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market to 2027: While Short-term Outlook Remains Challenged due to Pandemic, Aerospace Sector Poised to Witness Healthy Growth in the Long Run

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With Manufacturing Collapsing, Engineering Design Services are Recording an Unprecedented Slowdown. Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Records $513.2 Million Erosion in Revenues



The global market for Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) is expected to plummet by -8.9% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$ 9.6 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

Global manufacturing industry is facing its worst ever recession with PMI plummeting to 35.4 index points, the lowest in recent industry. The impact on manufacturers will mean crunch on capital resources; workforce layoffs/reduction and loss in productivity; supply chain disruptions; difficulties with funding; and increase in cybersecurity risks and fraud.

Unlike IT services where work is being carried out remotely via internet and cloud platforms, for the manufacturing industry, plant activities and production cannot be carried remotely and therefore remains worst affected. The slower economic activity means reduced demand for industrial and consumer goods and lower manufacturing orders. Plant closures both full and partial are expected to continue into the coming months. Manufacturers, especially automotive producers with complex supply chains will be hard hit as transportation, trade and movement of goods continue to remain crippled.

Industrial output remains weak with the 1st Half of 2020 recording double digit declines in volume output. With plants shuttered and new manufacturing orders dwindling, OEM outsourcing of product design and development projects has significantly slowed. Muted activity in Industries such as power & energy; heavy & structural; consumer & industrial; automotive means lower innovation & new product development activity. With finances needed for supporting innovation drying up there is a hiatus in new product development. Used widely for 3D modeling/visualization, rapid prototyping, modelling, tool design and development & product platform/architecture design, Computer Aided Engineering is slumping in-line with the slowdown in engineering services demand.



In the post COVID-19 period, growth will be led by recovering manufacturing activity and re-focus once again on innovation and new product development. Computer-aided engineering (CAE) refers to the use of computer and software solutions to design, analyze and generate processes and products. CAE broadly incorporates computer aided design (CAD) as well as computer aided manufacturing (CAM) capabilities for providing assistance in engineering analysis processes.

Continued reduction in prices of CAE software and licensing fees will help stimulate market growth. Companies will continue to offer newer delivery models for their products and services. For instance, CAE as a service is already a fast growing approach where customers can choose the pay-as-you-go plan. Cloud computing helps bring down costs of licensing, deployment as well as maintenance. Also, organizations are seeking HCI (Hyper Converged Infrastructure) platforms for creating private cloud which enables advanced computation as well as storage.

CAE companies have and will continue to offer CAD software as an in-built feature in CAE tools. Since mobile access has now become important to almost all technologies, even CAE companies are trying to offer means for accessing data about product analysis on mobile platforms. Designers can now access data on smartphones. Cloud software deployment allows designers and developers to easily upload analysis about products on cloud platforms.

Cloud deployment of the software offers many advantages including higher mobility and easier software upgrade among others. Such user-friendly advancements will significantly contribute to market growth. Companies are also leveraging advanced technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence for creating advanced CAE tools.

The market for CAE will also be positively influenced by emerging engineering modes like building information modeling, concurrent engineering and 3D printing. A key trend that will gain momentum in the post COVID-19 period is CAD/CAE integration. Given that CAD and CAE files are different, it is difficult to produce a model in CAD software that can be utilized for finite element analysis in CAE software. This is however changing with new types of software being developed that enable testing of design and analysis in integrated CAD/CAE environment.

Another notable trend will be the growing use of machine learning for accelerating the pace of engineering simulations primarily by enabling accurate predictions. With computers able to learn and create better data using tools such as statistical learning, it is possible to speed up the process of optimal product design. For instance, in simulations, ML tools can understand that changes that need to be made for making automobiles safety without any adverse impact on design integrity.



Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured):

Altair Engineering, Inc.

SimuTech Group

Dassault Systemes SE

Dell Inc.

ESI Group

Hexagon AB

Mentor Graphics, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Numeca International

Siemens Industry Software Inc.

Simerics Inc.

Symscape

Synopsys, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE): A Prelude

CAE Software

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Segment Leads Global Market

Cloud Deployment Model to Witness High Growth

Automotive Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trend towards Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes to Emerging Economies Fuels Demand for CAE Solutions

Benefits of Integrated CAE Software Solutions in Reducing Prototyping Cost & Product Recalls

Finite Element Analysis Market: Poised for Healthy Growth

Growing Use of Computational Fluid Dynamics Augurs Well for the Market

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for CAE Market

Cloud Deployment Model Continues to Gain Traction in CAE Market

Adoption of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Platform for Private Clouds Bodes Well for the Market

CAE Simplifies Engineering Design

Expanding Role of CAE in Product Development

Automotive Industry Leads the CAE Market

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand

While Short-term Outlook Remains Challenged due to Pandemic, Aerospace Sector Poised to Witness Healthy Growth in the Long Run

Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Electronics Industry Presents Opportunities for CAE Software Market

Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Current Prospects for Electronics Industry

Efficiency Advantages to Boost Demand for CAE Solutions in Medical Imaging

AI in CAE to Address Challenges of Engineering Processes

Value Added Resellers (VAR) Positively Impact CAE Market in Varied End-Use Industries

Challenges Confronting CAE Market

Availability of Open Source Software Restrains CAE Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 121

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovhi1e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

