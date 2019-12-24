Global $9.73Bn Digital Assurance Market Study, 2019: Historic & Forecasted Coverage Through 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Assurance - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Assurance market accounted for $2.66 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.73 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.5 % during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as increasing need of API monitoring and rising use of agile and devops methodologies in SDLC are driving the market growth.

However, the shadow IT is a major risk area for organizations is the restraining factor for the market growth. Moreover, open source testing tools explore untapped potential and advancements in testing with the infusion of AI and machine learning technologies will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

By technology, cloud segment is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period as it is widely adopted by various enterprises across the globe, as cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure.

By geography, North America is expected to observe significant growth in the forecast period, mainly due to the increase in the adoption of digital technologies, agile and devops for Quality Assurance (QA), and testing activities in the region.

Some of the key players in this market include Micro Focus, Capgemini, Hexaware, Accenture, Wipro, Cigniti, SQS, Cognizant and TCS.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Testing Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Security Testing

5.3 Functional Testing

5.4 Application Programming Interface Testing

5.5 Network Testing

5.5 Usability Testing

5.7 Performance Testing



6 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Testing Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Test Automation

6.3 Manual Testing



7 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 Social Media

8.4 Analytics

8.5 Mobile



9 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Scouting

9.3 Soil Monitoring

9.4 Yield Monitoring

9.5 Other Applications



10 Global Digital Assurance Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.3 Government and Public Sector

10.4 Pharmaceutical

10.1 IT &Telecom

10.6 Transportation and Logistics

10.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.8 Retail and E-commerce

10.9 Media and Entertainment

10.10 Manufacturing & Automotive

10.11 Other End Users

10.11.1 Energy and Utilities

10.11.2 Education



11 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Micro Focus

13.2 Capgemini

13.3 Hexaware

13.4 Accenture

13.5 Wipro

13.6 Cigniti

13.7 SQS

13.8 Cognizant

13.9 TCS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cll3lm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

