Global $928 Million Consumer DNA (Genetic) Testing Market 2018-2023 with 23andMe, Ancestry, Color Genomics and Gene by Gene Dominating

The global consumer DNA (genetic) testing market was valued at US$359.05 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period to reach US$928.80 million by 2023.

The genetic tests that are directly marketed to consumers have witnessed rapid growth as it provides access to a person's genetic information without involving a physician in the process. It is marketed for variety of reasons ranging from ascertaining genetic ancestry to predicting the risk potential of a particular disease.

The recent regulatory approval for conducting various tests has been instrumental in the rapid growth of the market. Moreover, the reduction in the cost of genome sequencing process made the genetic test relatively affordable which further led to the increase in the number of test being ordered.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are 23andMe Inc., Ancestry, Color Genomics Inc., and Gene by Gene Ltd. among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Product Pipeline

4.6. Industry Regulations

4.7. Ethical Concerns

4.8. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.9. Market Attractiveness



5. GLOBAL CONSUMER DNA (GENETIC) TESTING MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Identity Seeking

5.2. Disease Risk

5.3. Curiosity Driven



6. GLOBAL CONSUMER DNA (GENETIC) TESTING MARKET BY GENDER

6.1. Male

6.2. Female



7. GLOBAL CONSUMER DNA (GENETIC) TESTING MARKET BY AGE GROUP

7.1. 0-15 Years

7.2. 15-30 Years

7.3. 30-60 Years

7.4. Above 60 Years



8. GLOBAL CONSUMER DNA (GENETIC) TESTING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.2. South America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.5. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Recent Deals and Investment

9.2. Strategies of Key Players



10. COMPANY PROFILES



23andME, Inc.

Ancestry

Gene by Gene Ltd.

Color Genomics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

MyMedLab, Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Direct Laboratory Services, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w4fsmm/global_928?w=5





