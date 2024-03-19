Global A2 Milk Analysis Report 2023-2024 and 2032 Featuring The A2 Milk Co, Jersey Dairy, Lion Pty Limited (Pura and Dairy Farmers), and Fonterra

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A2 Milk Market Report by End-Use (Liquid Milk, Infant Formula, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience and Grocery Stores, Online/Non-Store Retailing, and Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global A2 milk market size reached US$ 13.4 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 47.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during 2023-2032

The increasing lactose intolerant population, rising inclination towards A2 milk-based processed and RTE food products, and the growing number of commercial establishments, including cafes and bakeries, are some of the major factors propelling the market.



The increasing lactose intolerant population is driving the demand for A2 milk to meet the daily nutritional needs of the body around the world. Moreover, the rising inclination towards A2 milk-based processed and ready to eat (RTE) food products, such as pancakes, muffins, cupcakes, smoothies, shakes, and coffee, on account of rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and improving purchasing power of consumers is favoring the growth of the market.

The leading companies are using genetic testing to identify cows that produce A2-only protein, which ensures that the milk is genuinely of the A2 variety and maintains the integrity of the product. They are also utilizing mass spectrometry and advanced chromatography technologies for stringent quality checks, which help in confirming the absence of A1 proteins and ensuring the purity of A2 milk.

Moreover, key players are integrating blockchain technology and QR codes to enhance traceability and allow consumers to access detailed information about the journey of the product from farm to shelf, thereby increasing consumer trust. They are also ensuring that A2 milk maintains its quality while being transported over long distances.

In addition, the growing number of commercial establishments, including cafes, restaurants, hotels, quick service restaurants (QSRs), and bakeries, which are incorporating the use of A2 milk in the preparation of food and beverages is influencing the market positively. Apart from this, the easy availability of A2 milk and A2 milk based food products and drinks via different online retail channels like grocery or food delivery applications, as they offer convenience and fast and free shipping facilities, are contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing use of A2 milk in the production of cosmetic and skincare products, such as lotions, cleansers, moisturizers, shampoos, and conditioners, are bolstering the market growth.



A2 Milk Market Trends/Drivers

Increase in awareness about associated benefits



One of the primary factors driving the demand for A2 milk is the growing consumer awareness about its health benefits. Unlike regular cow's milk, which contains both A1 and A2 beta-casein proteins, A2 milk contains only A2 beta-casein. Research has indicated that A2 milk is easier to digest for some individuals, potentially reducing symptoms associated with lactose intolerance and milk sensitivities. This perceived health advantage has been communicated effectively through various media channels, leading to increased consumer interest and subsequent demand for A2 milk.



Rise in lifestyle diseases



With lifestyle-related health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease on the rise, consumers are becoming increasingly cautious about their dietary choices. A2 milk is often seen as a healthier alternative to regular milk because it lacks the A1 protein, which has been linked to some digestive issues and inflammation. As people look for better and nutritious options that align with a balanced lifestyle, A2 milk is gaining popularity, fulfilling this consumer need for wellness-focused food products.



Growing consumer preferences



As consumer preferences evolve toward natural, organic, and ethical choices, A2 milk is enjoying increased attention. Many A2 milk brands promote their products as not only easier on digestion but also produced in environmentally responsible ways. Some even highlight better animal welfare practices, like free-range and grass-fed cows, which appeal to a consumer base concerned with sustainability and ethical considerations. This aligns with the broader trend of health-conscious consumption, wherein people are willing to pay a premium for products that they perceive to be better for their health and the planet. As this trend continues, the demand for A2 milk is likely to sustain its upward trajectory.

Competition Analysis

The A2 Milk Company Limited

Jersey Dairy

Lion Pty Limited (Pura and Dairy Farmers)

Fonterra

A2 Milk Industry Segmentation:



Breakup by End-Use:

Liquid Milk

Infant Formula

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience and Grocery Stores

Online/Non-store Retailing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Oceania

Asia

Others

