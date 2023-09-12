Global A2P Messaging Market Set to Soar: Mobile Device Proliferation Fuels Projected $96.73 Billion Value by 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Sep, 2023, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A2P Messaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size, By SMS Traffic, By Application, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The A2P messaging market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections estimating its size to reach a staggering USD 96.73 billion by 2030, marking a substantial CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. This surge is primarily driven by the pervasive global adoption of mobile devices, both smartphones and feature phones, fostering the need for effective mobile communication and messaging services.

A2P messaging, known as Application-to-Person messaging, plays a pivotal role in facilitating businesses' direct and efficient interactions with their clientele. It encompasses transactional alerts, notifications, and promotional messages, proving indispensable in a world increasingly dependent on mobile technology.

Mobile applications have become the go-to platforms for businesses seeking personalized customer engagement. Integrating A2P messaging APIs into mobile apps empowers companies to streamline their operations by delivering automated messages, authentication codes, and transactional notifications seamlessly. This cost-effective approach to customer interaction allows for prompt communication, including appointment reminders, order confirmations, delivery updates, and enticing promotional offers.

The market reports highlight the substantial value businesses find in A2P messaging, enhancing customer engagement, service quality, and loyalty across various industries, including banking, e-commerce, healthcare, and travel. Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed the adoption of A2P messaging. The surge in e-commerce activities during the pandemic led to an upswing in online shopping, further cementing A2P messaging as an essential tool for disseminating crucial information to customers, such as order confirmations and delivery updates. This reliance on A2P messaging is expected to persist alongside the continued growth of e-commerce.

Key companies in the A2P messaging market include Twilio Inc., Dialogue Communications, Infobip Ltd., Sinch, Proximus, Tata Communications, AT&T Inc., China Mobile Limited, Orange S.A., and Genesys.

Market Highlights:

  • Platform Dominance: In 2022, the platform segment held sway in the market due to the surging demand for cloud-based A2P platforms, offering superior scalability and flexibility.
  • Cloud's Ascendancy: The cloud segment also reigned supreme in 2022, with its ability to seamlessly integrate A2P messaging capabilities into existing infrastructure.
  • Large Enterprise Utilization: Large enterprises led the market in 2022, leveraging A2P messaging services for delivering tailored messages based on customer behavior analysis.
  • National Air Traffic Authorities: The national segment's dominance in 2022 can be attributed to the high adoption of A2P messaging services by national air traffic authorities, streamlining crucial communications.
  • CRM Strategies: The customer relationship management (CRM) segment ruled in 2022, with businesses employing A2P messaging for transactional notifications, order updates, and appointment reminders.
  • BFSI Sector Growth: The BFSI segment stood tall in 2022, driven by expanding payment exchanges and the increasing adoption of online A2P messaging within the industry.
  • Asia Pacific's Rapid Rise: Anticipated as the fastest-growing region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by a rising population and an increased number of mobile subscribers.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook
3.2.2. Manufacturing & Technology Trends
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Impact Analysis
3.3.3. Market Opportunity Impact Analysis
3.4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3.5. Industry Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Porter's Analysis
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. A2P Messaging Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. A2P Messaging Market: Deployment Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. A2P Messaging Market: Enterprise Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. A2P Messaging Market: SMS Traffic Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. A2P Messaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. A2P Messaging Market: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10. A2P Messaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q43cke

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs Demand for Personal Care Wipes: Market Expands at 6.3% CAGR, Led by Baby Wipes Segment

Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Trends 2023: U.S. Projected to Add Over 30 Million Users by 2026

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.