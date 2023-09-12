Global A2P Messaging Market Set to Soar: Mobile Device Proliferation Fuels Projected $96.73 Billion Value by 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A2P Messaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size, By SMS Traffic, By Application, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The A2P messaging market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections estimating its size to reach a staggering USD 96.73 billion by 2030, marking a substantial CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. This surge is primarily driven by the pervasive global adoption of mobile devices, both smartphones and feature phones, fostering the need for effective mobile communication and messaging services.

A2P messaging, known as Application-to-Person messaging, plays a pivotal role in facilitating businesses' direct and efficient interactions with their clientele. It encompasses transactional alerts, notifications, and promotional messages, proving indispensable in a world increasingly dependent on mobile technology.

Mobile applications have become the go-to platforms for businesses seeking personalized customer engagement. Integrating A2P messaging APIs into mobile apps empowers companies to streamline their operations by delivering automated messages, authentication codes, and transactional notifications seamlessly. This cost-effective approach to customer interaction allows for prompt communication, including appointment reminders, order confirmations, delivery updates, and enticing promotional offers.

The market reports highlight the substantial value businesses find in A2P messaging, enhancing customer engagement, service quality, and loyalty across various industries, including banking, e-commerce, healthcare, and travel. Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed the adoption of A2P messaging. The surge in e-commerce activities during the pandemic led to an upswing in online shopping, further cementing A2P messaging as an essential tool for disseminating crucial information to customers, such as order confirmations and delivery updates. This reliance on A2P messaging is expected to persist alongside the continued growth of e-commerce.

Key companies in the A2P messaging market include Twilio Inc., Dialogue Communications, Infobip Ltd., Sinch, Proximus, Tata Communications, AT&T Inc., China Mobile Limited, Orange S.A., and Genesys.

Market Highlights:

Platform Dominance : In 2022, the platform segment held sway in the market due to the surging demand for cloud-based A2P platforms, offering superior scalability and flexibility.

: In 2022, the platform segment held sway in the market due to the surging demand for cloud-based A2P platforms, offering superior scalability and flexibility. Cloud's Ascendancy : The cloud segment also reigned supreme in 2022, with its ability to seamlessly integrate A2P messaging capabilities into existing infrastructure.

: The cloud segment also reigned supreme in 2022, with its ability to seamlessly integrate A2P messaging capabilities into existing infrastructure. Large Enterprise Utilization : Large enterprises led the market in 2022, leveraging A2P messaging services for delivering tailored messages based on customer behavior analysis.

: Large enterprises led the market in 2022, leveraging A2P messaging services for delivering tailored messages based on customer behavior analysis. National Air Traffic Authorities : The national segment's dominance in 2022 can be attributed to the high adoption of A2P messaging services by national air traffic authorities, streamlining crucial communications.

: The national segment's dominance in 2022 can be attributed to the high adoption of A2P messaging services by national air traffic authorities, streamlining crucial communications. CRM Strategies : The customer relationship management (CRM) segment ruled in 2022, with businesses employing A2P messaging for transactional notifications, order updates, and appointment reminders.

: The customer relationship management (CRM) segment ruled in 2022, with businesses employing A2P messaging for transactional notifications, order updates, and appointment reminders. BFSI Sector Growth : The BFSI segment stood tall in 2022, driven by expanding payment exchanges and the increasing adoption of online A2P messaging within the industry.

: The BFSI segment stood tall in 2022, driven by expanding payment exchanges and the increasing adoption of online A2P messaging within the industry. Asia Pacific's Rapid Rise: Anticipated as the fastest-growing region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by a rising population and an increased number of mobile subscribers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2. Manufacturing & Technology Trends

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Impact Analysis

3.4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. A2P Messaging Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. A2P Messaging Market: Deployment Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. A2P Messaging Market: Enterprise Size Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. A2P Messaging Market: SMS Traffic Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. A2P Messaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. A2P Messaging Market: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10. A2P Messaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q43cke

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets