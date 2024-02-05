Global A2P SMS Market Report 2023-2030: CRM Services Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain Strong Customer Relations, Creating Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The "A2P SMS - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global A2P SMS Market to Reach $89.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for A2P SMS estimated at US$63.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The influencer market continues to evolve, shaped by various global market trajectories. A2P SMS, a significant player in this landscape, has garnered a substantial market share in 2022, reflecting its growing importance. This report provides a comprehensive understanding of A2P SMS and its key competitors, offering insights into market dynamics and trends. A2P SMS has gained prominence due to its increased reliability and enhanced protection, making it a valuable communication tool.

Promotional & Marketing Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Authentication Services segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The global market prospects for A2P SMS are promising, with the Asia-Pacific region poised to drive substantial growth. However, this market is not without its challenges, and stakeholders need to navigate various factors to maximize its potential. Within the end-use market, the BFSI sector leads in A2P SMS adoption, underlining its significance in enhancing communication and security.

The A2P SMS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

This report also sheds light on recent market activities and the competitive landscape, categorizing players as having a strong, active, niche, or trivial presence. By providing valuable insights into the A2P SMS market, this report equips stakeholders with the knowledge needed to navigate this evolving landscape effectively.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver
  • Number of Mobile Phones and Smart Phone Users Worldwide: 2020-2025 (In Billions)
  • Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021
  • Rising Adoption in the Banking Sector
  • Increasing Mobile Marketing is Driving the Demand for A2P SMS
  • CRM Services Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain Strong Customer Relations, Creating Market Opportunity for A2P SMS Market
  • Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for A2P SMS
  • Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
  • Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market
  • Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
  • High Tide in Mobile Advertisement Vertical to Accelerate A2P SMS Market
  • Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category (in %): 2020
  • Cloud to Hold a Major Share in the Market
  • Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize A2P SMS
  • Rich Communication Services - A Key Challenge
  • Innovation in Mobile Payment and Mobile Banking Apps to Drive Market Growth
  • Increased Adoption of A2P SMS by OTT Players to Drive Revenue for MNOs

