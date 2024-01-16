Global Ablation Equipments Clinical Pipeline Research Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Competitive Landscape

16 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET
The Ablation Equipments Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Ablation Equipments pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Ablation Equipments are the devices, used to surgically remove a body tissue.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Ablation Equipments under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Ablation Equipments and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Ablation Equipments under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Ablation Equipments Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Ablation Equipments - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Ablation Equipments Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Ablation Equipments Companies and Product Overview
6 Ablation Equipments- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AngioDynamics Inc
- Aqua Medical Inc
- Asensus Surgical Inc
- Avenda Health Inc
- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd
- Betters Medical Investment Holdings Ltd
- Brattea
- Broncus Medical Inc
- Corveus Medical Inc
- Covidien LLC
- Covidien Ltd
- CPSI Biotech
- Creo Medical Ltd
- Elesta srl
- Endowave Ltd
- Eximo Medical Ltd
- ExpandoHeat LLC
- Forerunner Medical (Shanghai) Co Ltd
- Fractyl Health Inc
- Francis Medical Inc
- Galvanize Therapeutics Inc
- Guangdong Hygeia Medical Devices Manufacturing Co Ltd
- Harmonic Medical Inc
- HEPTA Medical SASU
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Ictero Medical Inc
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp
- Intratherm LLC (Inactive)
- I-Vasc Srl
- Lepu Scientech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co Ltd
- Lukasiewicz Research Network
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Morair Medtech LLC
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp
- ProstaCare Pty Ltd
- Pulse Biosciences Inc
- Sabanci University Nanotechnology Research and Application Center
- Shanghai Hantong Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Shenzhen Maiwei Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Sinovation (Beijing) Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Southern Illinois University Carbondale
- Symple Surgical Inc
- Thermedical Inc
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Georgia
- University of Texas at Austin
- University of Wisconsin-Stout
- Uptake Medical Technology Inc
- Washington University in St. Louis
