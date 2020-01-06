NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers various products available in the abrasion resistance coatings market and potential application sectors across various end users.The abrasion resistance coatings market is broken down by product.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837257/?utm_source=PRN



Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product and end user segment with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.



This report also includes a discussion of the main players across each regional abrasion resistance coatings market. Further, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.



This report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the market.



Report Includes:

- 37 data tables and 41 additional tables

- An overview of global abrasion resistant coatings market

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Insights on the key challenges and opportunities in the abrasion resistant coatings market

- Characterization and quantification of global abrasion resistant coatings market, by type, application and region

- A look at the regulatory affairs and government initiatives related to the industry

- Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including 3M, AkzoNobel, Hempel, NEI Corp., PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, and Sika AG



Summary

Increasing adoption of abrasion resistant coatings in power generation sector is boosting the growth in the global market.Abrasion resistance coatings are utilized in valves, dam structure, nuclear components, concrete cooling towers, containment vessels, wind turbine blades, generators, and turbines.



Abrasion resistant coatings are mainly utilized in the power generation sector to propose shield against the adverse impacts of weather conditions.According to International Energy Agency, renewable sources are the most cost-effective source of power generation and hence the renewable sources have captured two third of all the investments under power plants till 2040.



Further, governments across the globe have realized the advantages of renewables and thus these bodies are highly inclined towards the adoption of renewable energy sources for electricity generation.Further, renewable energy accounted 80% of the new capacity in 2017, whereas wind power would become the leading source of electricity production after 2030.



Moreover, the figure below justifies the increase in net capacity of the renewables. The renewables observed a net capacity addition of 128 GWover a period of 2010-2016, further these projections are estimated to rise up to 160 GW over a period of 2017-2040.



Potential type of Abrasion resistant coatings are polymer coating and metals / ceramics.Polymer coating leads the global abrasion resistance coatings market by type that adopts the abrasion resistant coatings.



In 2017 polymer coating market is valued at REDACTED that is expectd to reach to REDACTED by the end of 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837257/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

