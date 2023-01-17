Global Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market Set to Reach USD 745.9 Million by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 5.3% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market by Blasting Types (Sand Blasting, Wet Blasting, Shot Blasting, Water Blasting/Washing & Degreasing, Vacuum Blasting, Centrifugal Blasting, Soda Blasting, Steel Grit Blasting, Bristle Blasting, Air Blower Fans Blasting, Pencil Blasting, Bead Blasting, and Others), Control System (Manual, Semi-automatic, and Automatic/Robot), Tank Capacity (Above 3000L, 2000L to 3000L, 1000L to 2000L, and Less Than 1000L), Products (Portable/Mobile and Stationary/Fixed), End-users (Petrochemicals, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Oil & Gas, Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Others), Distribution Channels (Direct Sales (OEMs), Sales Through Distributors, and Sales Through Online), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 509.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 745.9 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for abrasive blasting equipment across industries, especially in the automobile sector.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include types, end-users, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market

Based on blasting types, the global abrasive blasting equipment market is divided into sand blasting, wet blasting, shot blasting, water blasting/washing & degreasing, vacuum blasting, centrifugal blasting, soda blasting, steel grit blasting, bristle blasting, air blower fans blasting, pencil blasting, bead blasting, and others. The wet blasting segment is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period, due to its capability to reduce the risk of being flammable or hazardous during the blasting process.

In terms of the control system, the global market is segmented into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic/robot. The automatic/robot segment is expected to register a significant growth rate during the projection period owing to the increasing use of automation in the maritime, petrochemical, and building & construction industries.

On the basis of tank capacity, the global abrasive blasting equipment market is categorized as above 3000 L, 2000 L To 3000 L, 1000 L To 2000 L, and less than 1000 L. The less than 1000 L segment is expected to constitute a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of abrasive blasting equipment under 1000 L in the automotive and construction industry.

Based on products, the global market is bifurcated into portable/mobile and stationary/fixed. The portable/mobile segment is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to their versatility and wide availability in the range of 40 liters-140 liters for dry media end-use applications.

In terms of end-users, the global abrasive blasting equipment market is segmented into petrochemicals, aerospace & defense, marine, oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, automotive, and others. The automotive segment is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising usage of abrasive blasting machines in the automobile industry.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global market is fragmented into direct sales (OEMs), sales through distributors, and sales through online. The direct sales original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the market due to its rising popularity.

Based on regions, the global abrasive blasting equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to account for a major market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of massive old building infrastructure and national monuments that require instant repair.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Massive expansion of the automotive industry in major economies such as China , India , and the US increases the demand for abrasive blasting equipment. This is a key aspect of the market.

, , and the US increases the demand for abrasive blasting equipment. This is a key aspect of the market. Sandblasting machines are extensively used for electroplating, pre-treatment, smooth finishing, polishing, and imparting texture to the materials used in the automobile sector.

Technological advancements and product innovations with the increasing R&D investments by major players further create several growth opportunities in the market.

Rising use of automation in the productional lines across the industry, especially in the automotive industry results in the increasing demand for abrasive blasting equipment.

Strict government regulations regarding the sustainable environment and noise pollution reduction are major restraining factors that can hamper the market growth.

