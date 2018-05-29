Global Abrasive Wheels Market 2018-2025: Market is Expected to Grow to US$ 16,400.0 Million by 2025 from US$ 10,280.8 Million in 2017

Abrasive wheels market is expected to grow US$ 16,400.0 million by 2025 from US$ 10,280.8 million in 2017

The sales of abrasive wheels is largely influenced by numerous factors. The major factors that is fueling the growth the market are substantial growth of automotive industry, research & development, and technological advancement in the field of abrasives wheels in order to produce more efficient products. On the basis of product, bonded wheels are dominating the global abrasive wheels market owing to its high efficiency and its ability to hold abrasive grains within the wheel structure.

The competitive dynamics in the abrasive wheels market is anticipated to change during the coming years with entry of new players. Majority of the companies are located in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in the Europe However, new players are emerging in the developing countries particularly in Asia Pacific. High penetration of the market is noticed in developing countries however, developed economies are also witnessing an increase in the usage of these wheels in several manufacturing industries such as automotive, foundries, and ship building among others. China, U.S., and Germany hold substantial global market share, China being on the first position.

Aluminum oxide is the most preferred material which oxide is tough, economical, & fractures resistance which is one of the most commonly used abrasive. It is widely used owing to its hardness & strength and considered as a less expensive substitute for industrial diamond. Owing to technological innovation and changing needs of the industry, several companies in this market are involved in research & development to deliver reliable supply of high-quality aluminum oxide materials. In 2017, aluminum oxide segment dominated the global abrasive wheels market and it is anticipated to continue its lead during the forecast period.

