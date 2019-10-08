Global Abrasives Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Abrasives market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Bonded, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.2 Billion by the year 2025, Bonded will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817755/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$640.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$556.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bonded will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.; Dronco GmBH; Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Mirka Ltd; Nippon Resibon Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc.; Tyrolit-Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski K.G.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817755/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Abrasives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Abrasives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Abrasives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Abrasives Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Bonded (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Bonded (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Bonded (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Coated (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Coated (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Coated (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Superabrasives (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Superabrasives (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Superabrasives (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Natural (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Natural (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Natural (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Synthetic (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Synthetic (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Synthetic (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Machinery (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Machinery (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Machinery (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Metal Fabrication (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Metal Fabrication (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Metal Fabrication (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Electronic & Electrical Equipment (End-Use) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Electronic & Electrical Equipment (End-Use)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 30: Electronic & Electrical Equipment (End-Use) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Abrasives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Abrasives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Abrasives Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Abrasives Market in the United States in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 38: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Abrasives Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Abrasives Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Abrasives Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Abrasives Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 47: Abrasives Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Abrasives Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Abrasives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Abrasives Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Abrasives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Abrasives: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Abrasives Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Abrasives Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 56: Abrasives Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by

Material: 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Abrasives Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Abrasives

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Abrasives Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 60: Abrasives Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Abrasives Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Abrasives Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Abrasives

Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 65: Abrasives Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Material:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Abrasives in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Abrasives Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Abrasives Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 70: European Abrasives Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Abrasives Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Abrasives Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Abrasives Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Abrasives Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 77: European Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 78: Abrasives Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: European Abrasives Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Abrasives Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Abrasives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Abrasives Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Abrasives Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Abrasives Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Abrasives Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Abrasives Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: French Abrasives Market Share Shift by Material: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Abrasives Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Abrasives Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Abrasives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 91: Abrasives Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: German Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 95: Abrasives Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: German Abrasives Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Abrasives Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: German Abrasives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian Abrasives Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Abrasives Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Abrasives

Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 104: Abrasives Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Abrasives in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Abrasives Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Abrasives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Abrasives Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Abrasives Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Abrasives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 113: Abrasives Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Abrasives Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Abrasives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Abrasives Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Abrasives Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Abrasives Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Abrasives Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 122: Abrasives Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Abrasives Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Abrasives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Abrasives Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Abrasives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Abrasives Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Abrasives Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 131: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Abrasives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Abrasives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Abrasives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Abrasives Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Abrasives Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 140: Rest of Europe Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 141: Abrasives Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Abrasives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Abrasives Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Abrasives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 146: Abrasives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Abrasives Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Abrasives Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Abrasives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Abrasives Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Australian Abrasives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 161: Abrasives Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Abrasives Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Abrasives Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Abrasives Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 166: Indian Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Abrasives Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Abrasives Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 170: Abrasives Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Abrasives Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Abrasives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Abrasives Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Abrasives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Abrasives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Abrasives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 180: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Abrasives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Abrasives: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Abrasives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 188: Abrasives Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Abrasives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Abrasives Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Abrasives Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 194: Abrasives Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Abrasives Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Abrasives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Abrasives Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Abrasives Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 200: Abrasives Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Abrasives in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Abrasives Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: Abrasives Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Abrasives Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 209: Argentinean Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 210: Abrasives Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Abrasives Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 212: Abrasives Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Abrasives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 214: Abrasives Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Abrasives Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Abrasives Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Abrasives Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Abrasives Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Abrasives Market Share Shift by Material:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Abrasives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Abrasives Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Abrasives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 223: Abrasives Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Mexican Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 227: Abrasives Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Abrasives Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Abrasives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Abrasives Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Abrasives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Abrasives Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Abrasives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Abrasives Market in Rest of Latin America in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 236: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Abrasives Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Abrasives Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 240: Abrasives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Abrasives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 242: Abrasives Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Abrasives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Abrasives Historic Market by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Abrasives Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Abrasives Market in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 248: Abrasives Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Abrasives Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Abrasives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Abrasives Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Abrasives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 253: Iranian Market for Abrasives: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Abrasives Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Abrasives Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 257: Abrasives Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by

Material: 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian Abrasives Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Abrasives

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Iranian Abrasives Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 261: Abrasives Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 262: Israeli Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 263: Abrasives Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Abrasives Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 266: Israeli Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 267: Abrasives Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 268: Israeli Abrasives Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 269: Abrasives Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 270: Israeli Abrasives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Abrasives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Abrasives Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Abrasives Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 275: Abrasives Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Saudi Arabian Demand for Abrasives in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 278: Abrasives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 279: Saudi Arabian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 280: Abrasives Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Abrasives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 282: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Abrasives Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: United Arab Emirates Abrasives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 285: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 286: Abrasives Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: United Arab Emirates Abrasives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 288: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 289: Abrasives Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: Rest of Middle East Abrasives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 291: Rest of Middle East Abrasives Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Rest of Middle East Abrasives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 293: Abrasives Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 294: Rest of Middle East Abrasives Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 295: Abrasives Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 296: Rest of Middle East Abrasives Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 297: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 298: African Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 299: Abrasives Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 300: African Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: Abrasives Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 302: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 303: African Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817755/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

