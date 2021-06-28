Global Abrasives Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Abrasives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global abrasives market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The market will experience growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward,the global abrasives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Abrasives refer to mineral-based substances that are used for polishing, grinding and cleaning surfaces. They are utilized in ultrasonic machining, abrasive jet machining and magnetic field-assisted polishing. Besides this, as they help remove excess sizing, slicing and material, they are commonly employed in the manufacturing of intricate components or creating ultra-smooth surfaces for machines and aircraft. They also find extensive application in the automotive sector for lowering noise levels, minimizing carbon emissions and manufacturing automotive parts, such as mirrors, valve springs and fuel and de-aeration tanks.



Rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and the rising global population have boosted the sales of automobiles worldwide. This, along with the increasing utilization of abrasives for reducing CO2 emissions of high-performance engines and noise levels in automobiles, is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the thriving electronics and manufacturing industries act as another growth-inducing factor. Abrasives are used in these industries to scrape the metal in small amounts for manufacturing semiconductors and other electronic equipment with precision. Apart from this, the increasing construction activities are resulting in the escalating demand for super abrasives.



The developments in the manufacturing industry have also enabled improvements in precision tooling, which is utilized in the production of smaller components with greater accuracy. This, in turn, is positively influencing the demand for abrasives. Furthermore, the leading players are focusing on various product innovations, such as the development of polyester- and fabric-based abrasives. They are also introducing advanced coated abrasives for metal fabrication, which is propelling the abrasives market growth. The growing adoption of super-abrasives, such as industrial diamonds for precision grinding and cutting of hard metals is also boosting their sales worldwide. However, due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of numerous countries have imposed complete lockdowns. This, along with disruptions in the supply chain and the unavailability of labor, has halted the operations of various manufacturing units and impacted the growth of the market. The market is expected to revive once normalcy is regained.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Robert Bosch GmbH, Dowdupont, Fujimi Incorporated, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Henkel, 3M Company, Asahi Diamond Industrial, Carborundum Universal, Tyrolit Group, Nippon Resibon Corporation, Krebs & Riedel, Abrasiflex, Noritake, Deerfos, Sankyo-Rikagaku, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Abrasives Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Bonded Abrasives

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Coated Abrasives

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Super-abrasives

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Machinery

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Metal Fabrication

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Automotive

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Electronics

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Construction

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Material Type

8.1 Natural Abrasives

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Synthetic Abrasives

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 North America

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Key Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.2 Dowdupont

14.3.3 Fujimi Incorporated

14.3.4 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

14.3.5 Henkel

14.3.6 3M Company

14.3.7 Asahi Diamond Industrial

14.3.8 Carborundum Universal

14.3.9 Tyrolit Group

14.3.10 Nippon Resibon Corporation

14.3.11 Krebs & Riedel

14.3.12 Abrasiflex

14.3.13 Noritake

14.3.14 Deerfos

14.3.15 Sankyo-Rikagaku

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xszij

