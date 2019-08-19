Global Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Products Markets, 2017-2018 & 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Products - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive look at this powerful industry, the Abrasives report covers the global market for abrasive products by total consumption value, volume, demand trends, end-user markets, applications, competitive environment, and more.



Data and analysis is available for the years 2017 to 2023 with actuals through 2018 and forecasts to 2023.

The report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.



Research Objectives

The primary objectives of this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by abrasive product types, end-user industry, and applications by country and geographic market;

To assess the growth potential for abrasive materials and products;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market;

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.

Key Topics Covered:



Section One: Technology Overview



Abrasive & Superabrasive Products Defined



Manufacturing Process

Abrasives manufacturing Process: Synthetic Fabrication Process, Sol Gel

Bonded Abrasives by bond: vitrified, resin, metal, other

Classifying Abrasive Products: Grain size, Application

Selecting Abrasive Products

Competitive Products

Standards

Technological Drivers

General Machining

Shifts in Manufacturing Technology

Abrasive Material Advances Increase Efficiency

Workpiece Material Changes Affecting Abrasive Markets

New Technology Developments

Section Two: Market Overview



Total Industry Analysis



General Market Trends



Shifting International Environment

Policy Changes Globally

United States , North & Latin America

, North & NAFTA Impacts

Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP)

Shifting Manufacturing Landscape in Mexico & Latin America

& European Union

Impacts of Brexit

Growing Nationalism & Existence of EU

Asia/Pacific

Chinese Response to Shifting Trade

Changing Southeast Asia Manufacturing Landscape

Rest of World

Leapfrogs in Infrastructure

Military & Defense in the Middle East

Political Climate in Other Countries

Factors Affecting Demand

Organic Growth within Existing Markets

New Application Areas

Niche Markets

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Ceramics

Diamond

Naturally Occurring Elements

Product Market Data and Analysis

Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Product Type: 2017-2023

Pricing Trends by Product Type

Average Annual Growth Rate 2017-2023

Regional Market Data and Analysis

Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Country: 2017-2023

Pricing Trends & Analysis by Country

Regional Consumption Trends

Developing Nations versus Mature Economies

Manufacturing Trends by Country

Distribution Channels

Global Demand ($MM) by Distribution Channel: 2017-2023

Distributors

Direct to the End-User

Value Added Resellers

End-User Industry Analysis

Total Market by End-User Industry

Growth Trends and Forecasts by End-User Industry: 2017-2023

High Growth Markets in a Slow Global Economy

Application Breakdown

End-User Criteria for Vendor and Product Selection

Competitive Environment

Historical Structure of the Industry

What has changed over the last 20 years?

Barriers of Market Entry

Capital Investment

Supply Chain

Customer Loyalty

Global Trade

Factors of Competition

Competitor Sales and Market Shares

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Barriers to Market Entry

Performance versus Price

Manufacturing Processes

End-User Criteria for Product Selection

Company Strategies

Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses

Pricing Trends and Marketing Strategies

Future Outlook

Competitive Products

Technological Changes Affecting Demand

Section Three: Abrasive Materials



Product Types include:

Ceramics

Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.)

Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others)

Other Aluminas

Boron Carbide

Cermets

Silicon Nitride

Composites

Superabrasives

Diamond

CBN/PcBN

Metallic

Steel Shot & Grit

Aluminum Shot

Copper Shot

Zinc shot

Plastic

Acrylic

Urea

Melamine

Other Naturally Occurring

Emery

Flint

Other

General Market Trends

Market for Abrasive Materials by Type and Sub-Type ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Supply Chains

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Market for Superabrasives

Diamond, CBN/PcBN

Pricing Trends

Average Selling Price by Type and Volume

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Distribution Channels



End-User Industry Analysis



Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook



Section Four: Bonded Abrasives



Product Types include:

Grinding Wheels

Cut-Off Wheels

Segments

Dressers

Files

Points

Sticks

Stones

Cones

Other

Bond Types include:

Vitrified

Resin

Metal

Other

Market by Product Type

Market for Bonded Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Market by Bond Type

Market for Bonded Abrasives by Bond ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Market by Abrasive Grade

Market for Bonded Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Distribution Channels



End-User Industry Analysis



Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook



Section Five: Coated Abrasives



Product Types include:

Discs

Belts

Rolls

Flap-Wheels/Discs

Sheets

Sponges

Other

Market by Product Type

Market for Coated Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Market by Abrasive Grade

Market for Coated Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Distribution Channels



End-User Industry Analysis



Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook



Section Six: Non-Woven Abrasives



Product Types include:

Pads

Belts

Discs

Wheels

Rolls

Other

Market by Product Type

Market for Non-Woven Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Market by Abrasive Grade

Market for Non-Woven Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Distribution Channels



End-User Industry Analysis



Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook



Section Seven: Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds



Product Types include:

Slurries/Pastes

Loose Powders

Compounds

Market by Product Type

Market for Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds by Type ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Market by Abrasive Grade

Market for Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Distribution Channels



End-User Industry Analysis



Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook



Section Eight: Grinding Media



Product Types include:

Balls

Beads

Pellets

Grades include:

Ceramic

Metal

Steel

Glass

Polymer

Carbide

Other

Market by Product Type

Market for Grinding Media by Type ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Market by Abrasive Grade

Market for Grinding Media by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2017-2023

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2017-2023

Distribution Channels



End-User Industry Analysis



Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook



Companies Mentioned



3M

AA Abrasives

Accurate Diamond Tool

Action Superabrasives

Adamas Laboratory

Advanced Abrasives

Alldyne

Alliance Abrasives Catalog

Alloy Carbide

Almatis

AMF International

ARC Abrasives

Awuko

BDMetrics

Beaufort Composite Technologies

Bibielle Abrasive Technologies

C-E Minerals

Camel Grinding Wheels

CARBO Ceramics

Ceramics Carborundum Universal

Ceramtec

Changxing Diamond Abrasives

China Abrasives Import & Export (CAEC)

China Molybdenum

CoorsTek

DiamondBack Abrasive

Donhad

DRONCO

Dynabrade

Electro Abrasives

Element Six (E6)

Energo

Engis

Ervin

Euro Ceramics

Even Cut Abrasive

Falcon Abrasive

Fansteel

Fibras Para El Aseo

Fives Cinetic

Flexovit

Fox Industries

FROHN

Fujian Duoling Steel Group

Fujimi

GE/Momentive

Georgia Grinding Wheel

Glen Mills

GLIT/GEMTEX

Grinding Media

Gurit

Harbour Group

Henkel

Hitachi Metals

Hoffmann Group

Hunan Nonferrous Metals

Hunan Real Tech Superabrasive & Tool

Iljin

Imerys

JacksonLea

Kaitai

Kennametal

KLINGSPOR

Kyocera

Lapmaster Wolters

Lucintel

M.K. Morse

Meister Abrasives

Merit Abrasives

MetalTec Steel Abrasive

Micro Abrasives

MLP Steel

Moly-Cop

Morgan Abrasives & Industrial Supplies

Moyco

National Abrasives

National Metal

Pacific Abrasive

Peerless Metal

PFERD

Pine Zone Abrasives Industry

Purgex Purging Compounds

Radiac

Roesler Metal Finishing

Saint-Gobain/Norton

SAIT Overseas Technical Trading

Sandvik

Scaw Metals Group

sia Abrasives

Sintobrator

Sodiff

Stellram

Sumitomo

Sunnen

Tan Kong Precision Tech

Toshiba

Universal Superabrasives

Volzhsky Abrasives Works

VSM Coated Abrasives

Vulkan

W Abrasives

Walter Surface Technologies

Warren/Amplex Superabrasives

Washington-Mills/Exolon

Weiler

Wendt

Wheelabrator

Winterthur

Zavod

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkcl00

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

