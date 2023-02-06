Global Abrasives, Superabrasives & Products Market Report 2022-2023: Value, Volume, Demand Trends, End-user Markets, Applications, Competitive Environment

Feb 06, 2023, 07:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Abrasives, Superabrasives & Products: 2022-2023" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive look at this powerful industry, the Abrasives report covers the global market for abrasive products by total consumption value, volume, demand trends, end-user markets, applications, competitive environment, and more.
Products covered include bonded, coated, non-woven, powder, pastes, grit, grinding media, and abrasive materials.
The Abrasives Published Research Report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.
Research Objectives
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by abrasive product types, end-user industry, and applications by country and geographic market;
- To assess the growth potential for abrasive materials and products;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market;
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3M
- AA Abrasives
- Accurate Diamond Tool
- Action Superabrasives
- Adamas Laboratory
- Advanced Abrasives
- Alldyne
- Alliance Abrasives Catalog
- Alloy Carbide
- Almatis
- AMF International
- ARC Abrasives
- Awuko
- BDMetrics
- Beaufort Composite Technologies
- Bibielle Abrasive Technologies
- C-E Minerals
- Camel Grinding Wheels
- CARBO Ceramics
- Carborundum Universal
- Ceramtec
- Changxing Diamond Abrasives
- China Abrasives Import & Export (CAEC)
- China Molybdenum
- CoorsTek
- DiamondBack Abrasive
- Donhad
- DRONCO
- Dynabrade
- Element Six (E6)
- Electro Abrasives
- Energo
- Engis
- Ervin
- Euro Ceramics
- Even Cut Abrasive
- Falcon Abrasive
- Fansteel
- Fibras Para El Aseo
- Fives Cinetic
- Flexovit
- Fox Industries
- FROHN
- Fujian Duoling Steel Group
- Fujimi
- GE/Momentive
- Georgia Grinding Wheel
- Glen Mills
- GLIT/GEMTEX
- Grinding Media
- Gurit
- Harbour Group
- Henkel
- Hitachi Metals
- Hoffmann Group
- Hunan Real Tech Superabrasive & Tool
- Hunan Nonferrous Metals
- Iljin
- Imerys
- JacksonLea
- Kaitai
- Kennametal
- KLINGSPOR
- Kyocera
- Lapmaster Wolters
- Lucintel
- Meister Abrasives
- Merit Abrasives
- MetalTec Steel Abrasive
- Micro Abrasives
- M.K. Morse
- MLP Steel
- Moly-Cop
- Morgan Abrasives & Industrial Supplies
- Moyco
- National Abrasives
- National Metal
- Pacific Abrasive
- Peerless Metal
- PFERD
- Pine Zone Abrasives Industry
- Purgex Purging Compounds
- Radiac
- Roesler Metal Finishing
- Saint-Gobain/Norton
- Sandvik
- SAIT Overseas Technical Trading
- Scaw Metals Group
- sia Abrasives
- Sintobrator
- Sodiff
- Stellram
- Sumitomo
- Sunnen
- Tan Kong Precision Tech
- Toshiba
- Universal Superabrasives
- Volzhsky Abrasives Works
- VSM Coated Abrasives
- Vulkan
- W Abrasives
- Walter Surface Technologies
- Warren/Amplex Superabrasives
- Washington-Mills/Exolon
- Weiler
- Wendt
- Wheelabrator
- Winterthur
- Zavod
Key Topics Covered:
Section One: Technology Overview
- Abrasive & Superabrasive Products Defined
- Manufacturing Process
- Abrasives manufacturing Process: Synthetic Fabrication Process, Sol Gel
- Bonded Abrasives by bond: vitrified, resin, metal, other
- Classifying Abrasive Products: Grain size, Application
- Selecting Abrasive Products
- Competitive Products
- Standards
- Technological Drivers
- General Machining
- Shifts in Manufacturing Technology
- Abrasive Material Advances Increase Efficiency
- Workpiece Material Changes Affecting Abrasive Markets
- New Technology Developments
Section Two: Market Overview
- Total Industry Analysis
- General Market Trends
- Factors Affecting Demand
- Organic Growth within Existing Markets
- New Application Areas
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials
- Ceramics
- Diamond
- Naturally Occurring Elements
- Product Market Data and Analysis
- Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Product Type: 2021-2027
- Pricing Trends by Product Type
- Average Annual Growth Rate 2021-2027
- Regional Market Data and Analysis
- Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Country: 2021-2027
- Pricing Trends & Analysis by Country
- Regional Consumption Trends
- Developing Nations versus Mature Economies
- Manufacturing Trends by Country
- Distribution Channels
- Global Demand ($MM) by Distribution Channel: 2021-2027
- Distributors
- Direct to the End-User
- Value Added Resellers
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Total Market by End-User Industry
- Growth Trends and Forecasts by End-User Industry: 2021-2027
- High Growth Markets in a Slow Global Economy
- Application Breakdown
- End-User Criteria for Vendor and Product Selection
- Competitive Environment
- Barriers of Market Entry
- Capital Investment
- Supply Chain
- Customer Loyalty
- Global Trade
- Factors of Competition
- Competitor Sales and Market Shares
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
- Barriers to Market Entry
- Performance versus Price
- Manufacturing Processes
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Company Strategies
- Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses
- Pricing Trends and Marketing Strategies
- Future Outlook
- Competitive Products
- Technological Changes Affecting Demand
Section Three: Abrasive Materials
- Product Types include:
- Ceramics
- Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.)
- Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others)
- Other Aluminas
- Boron Carbide
- Cermets
- Silicon Nitride
- Composites
- Superabrasives
- Diamond
- CBN/PcBN
- Metallic
- Steel Shot & Grit
- Aluminum Shot
- Copper Shot
- Zinc shot
- Plastic
- Acrylic
- Urea
- Melamine
- Other Naturally Occurring
- Emery
- Flint
- Other
- General Market Trends
- Market for Abrasive Materials by Type and Sub-Type ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Supply Chains
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Market for Superabrasives
- Diamond, CBN/PcBN
- Pricing Trends
- Average Selling Price by Type and Volume
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Distribution Channels
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
- Future Outlook
Section Four: Bonded Abrasives
- Product Types include:
- Grinding Wheels
- Cut-Off Wheels
- Segments
- Dressers
- Files
- Points
- Sticks
- Stones
- Cones
- Other
- Bond Types include:
- Vitrified
- Resin
- Metal
- Other
- Market by Product Type
- Market for Bonded Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Market by Bond Type
- Market for Bonded Abrasives by Bond ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Market by Abrasive Grade
- Market for Bonded Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Distribution Channels
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
- Future Outlook
Section Five: Coated Abrasives
- Product Types include:
- Discs
- Belts
- Rolls
- Flap-Wheels/Discs
- Sheets
- Sponges
- Other
- Market by Product Type
- Market for Coated Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Market by Abrasive Grade
- Market for Coated Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Distribution Channels
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
- Future Outlook
Section Six: Non-Woven Abrasives
- Product Types include:
- Pads
- Belts
- Discs
- Wheels
- Rolls
- Other
- Market by Product Type
- Market for Non-Woven Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Market by Abrasive Grade
- Market for Non-Woven Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Distribution Channels
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
- Future Outlook
Section Seven: Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds
- Product Types include:
- Slurries/Pastes
- Loose Powders
- Compounds
- Market by Product Type
- Market for Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds by Type ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Market by Abrasive Grade
- Market for Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Distribution Channels
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
- Future Outlook
Section Eight: Grinding Media
- Product Types include:
- Balls
- Beads
- Pellets
- Grades include:
- Ceramic
- Metal
- Steel
- Glass
- Polymer
- Carbide
- Other
- Market by Product Type
- Market for Grinding Media by Type ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Market by Abrasive Grade
- Market for Grinding Media by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2021-2027
- Distribution Channels
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
- Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8ok2z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article