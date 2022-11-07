Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Report 2022-2027: Upsurge in Renewable Energy Investment Driving Growth

Nov 07, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market (2022-2027) by Voltage, Type, Applications, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market is estimated to be USD 12.03 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.22 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.82%.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentations
The Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market is segmented based on Voltage, Type, Applications, End-User, and Geography.
- By Voltage, the market is classified into 2-4 V, 6-8 V, and 12 V & Above.
- By Type, the market is classified into Stationary and Motive.
- By Applications, the market is classified into Automotive, Passenger Vehicle, Motorcycle, Ups, Industrial, Energy Storage, and Others.
- By End-User, the market is classified into OEM and OEM Aftermarket.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Upsurge in Renewable Energy Investment
- Easy Recyclability of AGM Batteries
- Increasing Demand for AGM Batteries for a Wide Range of High-Current Applications
Restraints
- Inclination Toward Other Effective Alternatives in The Energy Storage Space
- Safety-Related Issues
Opportunities
- Rising Adoption of High-Performance Engine Starter Batteries in Vehicles
- Increase in Renewable Energy Generation Target
Challenges
- Lower Specific Energy Than Other Batteries
- Growth of Electric Vehicles
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, By Voltage
7 Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, By Type
8 Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, By Applications
9 Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market, By End-User
10 Americas' Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market
11 Europe's Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market
13 APAC's Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Adventure Power
- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd
- C&D Technologies Inc
- Centennial Batteries
- Clarios (Brookfield Business Partners L.P)
- Defender Industries Inc
- Duracell Inc
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc
- EnerSys
- EXIDE INDUSTRIES Ltd
- Fullriver Battery
- Johnson Controls Inc
- MK Battery
- ODYSSEY batteries (EnerSys)
- Power Sonic Corp (The Blackbird Group)
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Trojan Battery Company LLC (C&D Technologies Inc)
- Tudor India Ltd (CMP BATTERIES Ltd)
- Universal Power Group Inc (Zunicom)
