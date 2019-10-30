Global Absorbent Pads Market Report 2019-2027: Focus on Food & Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Medical Markets

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Absorbent Pads Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material; Type; Product Type; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global absorbent pads market is expected to reach US$ 3,001.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,978.51 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019-2027.

The key factors such as advantages offered by absorbent pads and growing environmental concerns with respect to chemical and oil spills and increasing technological development in the field of absorbent pads is expected to account for the growth of the global absorbent pads market.

Spills and leaks of oil, chemicals and other liquids are inevitable in almost all the workplaces, where fuels are used. The conventional and historic ways for taking action over these spills prevailed only after they occurred. With the new advancements in industrial sectors, absorbent pads now help to change the conceptions.

These absorbent pads offer numerous advantages across multiple industrial sectors that include automotive, medical, biotechnology, food and beverages, agriculture and others. The absorbent pads are one of the most cost-efficient and economical solution for usage and waste disposal of liquid-containing materials. These pads are commercially available with varying absorption capacities that caters to the specific demands of the end products.

The development in textiles have led to making use of materials used in absorbent pads that causes no health risks and are environment friendly. For instance, polypropylene and polyester absorbents offer several advantages over messy, labor-intensive, first-generation absorbents.

The global absorbent pads market, based on the product type was segmented into chemical absorbent pads, hazmat absorbent pads, oil absorbent pads, universal absorbent pads. In 2018, the Universal absorbent pads dominated the product type segment. These are used to clear oils, water, or any other liquid. These are used in various setups like factories, laboratories, garages, and others. Thus the wide range of application of universal absorbent pads plays a vital role in the global expansion of growth of the absorbent pads market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology



3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Absorbent Pads Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa- PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Absorbent Pads Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Advantages offered by absorbent pads

5.1.2 Growing environmental concerns with respect to chemical and oil spills

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Risk of diseases caused with the use of absorbent pads

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 High spending and investments in chemical industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing use of absorbent pads in food industry

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Absorbent Pads Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Absorbent Pads Market Overview

6.2 Global Absorbent Pads Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking

7. Absorbent Pads Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Absorbent Pads Market Share by Material 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Fiber Market

7.4 Paper Market

7.5 Polyethylene Market

7.6 Polypropylene Market

7.7 Others Market

8. Absorbent Pads Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 -Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Absorbent Pads Market Share by Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Extra Heavy Duty Market

8.4 Heavy Duty Market

8.5 Light Duty Market

9. Absorbent Pads Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Absorbent Pads Market Share by Product Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Chemical Absorbent Pads Market

9.4 Hazmat Absorbent Pads Market

9.5 Oil Absorbent Pads Market

9.6 Universal Absorbent Pads Market

10. Absorbent Pads Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Absorbent Pads Market Share by End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Food & Agriculture Market

10.4 Oil & Gas Market

10.5 Medical Market

10.6 Others Market

11. Absorbent Pads Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Industry Landscape



12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies done by the companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview

13. Key Company Profiles

3M Company

Company Brady Corporation

Cellcomb AB

Cocopac Limited

Gelok International Corporation

Novipax LLC

Pactiv LLC

Sirane Ltd

Trico Corporation

W. Dimer GmbH

