Global Absorption Chillers Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030
Mar 13, 2023, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611052/?utm_source=PRN
Global Absorption Chillers Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Absorption Chillers estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.6% over the period 2022-2030. HVAC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.2% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $381 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Absorption Chillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$381 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$333.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)
- Carrier Corporation
- Century Corporation
- CNIM Group
- Colibri-bv
- EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH
- Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Appliances Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- LG Electronics
- Robur SpA
- Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd.
- Thermax Limited
- Trane Inc.
- Yazaki Energy Systems Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611052/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Absorption Chillers: Providing Eco-friendly and Useful Cooling
through Re-use of Low Temperature Waste Energy
Recent Market Activity
The Urgent Need to Replace Compressor-Based Cooling Systems
Drive Widespread Adoption
Absorption Chillers Superiority over Traditional Compression
Chillers
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Chillers
Market Dynamics
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also
Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals
Optimistic Outlook
Despite Slowdown in Economic Growth, China Continues to
Dominate Global Sales of Absorption Chillers
Absorption Chillers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Broad Air Conditioning Co., Ltd. (China)
Carrier Corporation (USA)
Century Corporation (Korea)
CNIM Group (France)
Colibri-bv (The Netherlands)
EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH (Germany)
Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (Japan)
Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
LG Electronics (Korea)
Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
Robur S.p.A. (Italy)
Thermax Limited (India)
Thermax Inc. (USA)
Trane Inc. (USA)
Worldenergy Absorption Chillers Europe Ltd. (Ireland/Korea)
Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiencies Make Absorption Chillers
the Perfect Candidate for CHP/Cogeneration Systems
Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur
Demand for Absorption Chiller Based CHP in Data Centers
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Steady Demand from Various End-use Applications Drive Healthy
Market Growth for Absorption Chillers
Sophisticated Technologies for Absorption Chillers Improve
Maintainability, Efficiency, and Flexibility
Absorption Chillers Provide a ?Green? Strategy for Various
Industries
Growing Adoption of Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration
Technologies Benefit Market Expansion
Lithium Bromide Absorption Chillers: Preferred Cooling Solution
for Trigeneration Systems
Rise in Electricity Usage for Industrial, Commercial, and
Residential Cooling Drives Demand for the Energy-Efficient
Absorption Chillers
Environmental Concerns Drive Business Case for Absorption Chillers
Kyoto Protocol Implementation Augurs Well for Solar & Waste
Heat Powered Chillers
Indirect Fired Absorption Chillers: The Best Bet for
Environmental Cause
Favorable Government Initiatives & Regulatory Measures Lends
Traction to Market Adoption
Surging Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Absorption Chillers
Focus on Reducing Energy Costs Bodes Well for Absorption Chillers
Urbanization: A Mega Trend Spurring Demand for Cooling Solutions
Industry Promotional & Marketing Efforts Benefit the Market
Demonstration Projects: A Launch Pad for Absorption Chillers
Training and Marketing Initiatives to Foster Awareness Levels
Other initiatives
Key Concerns & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for
Absorption Chillers
Stiff Competition from Popular Chiller Categories
Robust Increase in Sales of Centrifugal Chillers
Lack of Awareness
High Cost
Less Efficient in Comparison with Mechanical Chillers
Low Thermal Efficiency of Single Effect Systems
Requirement of Higher Pump Energy
Necessitates Larger Cooling Tower
Risks Due to Air Leaks
Crystallization
High Costs of Manufacturing
Other Concerns
INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Two-Step E/A Technology Enhance Performance of Single Effect
and Double Effect Absorption Chillers
Smart Chillers: A Key Enabler of Connected Buildings
Biomass-Powered Thermochiller
Small Size Ammonia Water Absorption Chillers with Higher COP
Water-Cooled Technology Lowers Operational Costs
Triple-Effect Absorption Chillers: An Upcoming Technology
Modular Micro-Channel Chillers Provide Significant Energy Savings
Compact Absorption Chillers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HVAC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for HVAC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Absorption Chillers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 18: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: China 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: France 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 40: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: UK 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 48: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Absorption Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for HVAC and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Absorption Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for HVAC and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 66: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 70: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: India 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: India 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Absorption Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for HVAC and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption
Chillers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Absorption Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Absorption Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HVAC and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 82: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Absorption Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for HVAC and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 92: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 96: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 100: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption
Chillers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Absorption Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Absorption Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HVAC and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Absorption Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for HVAC and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 110: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 114: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 118: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Absorption Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 120: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Absorption
Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for HVAC and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 122: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absorption
Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 124: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Absorption Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC and
Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 126: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption
Chillers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Absorption Chillers for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Absorption Chillers by Application - HVAC and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for
Absorption Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HVAC and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
AFRICA
Absorption Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 130: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Absorption Chillers by Segment - Absorption Chillers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611052/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article