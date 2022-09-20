Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market to Reach $57.62 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market (2022-2027) by Type, Product Type, Output Power, Input Voltage, Package Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market is estimated to be USD 43.86 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 57.62 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.61%.

Market Segmentations

The Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market is segmented based on Type, Product Type, Output Power, Input Voltage, Package Type, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Analogue and Digital.

the market is classified into Analogue and Digital. By Product Type, the market is classified into Isolated and Non-Isolated.

the market is classified into Isolated and Non-Isolated. By Output Power, the market is classified into

By Output Power, the market is classified into 0-100W, 101-250W, 251-500W, 501W-1000W, and >1000W.

By Input Voltage, the market is classified into <24V, 25-50V, and >50V.

the market is classified into Open Frame, Enclosed, Rack mount & Rectifiers, DIN Rail, and PCB Mount. By Application, the market is classified into Home Appliances, Computers & Laptops, Mobile Phones & Wearable, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Products, and Others.

the market is classified into Home Appliances, Computers & Laptops, Mobile Phones & Wearable, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Products, and Others. By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Demand for Efficient and Low-Voltage High Current Processors

Advancements in Consumer Electronics, Medical, and Automotive

Technologically Advanced AC-DC Power Supply as an Alternative to Conventional Electric Load

Restraints

Increasing Mandatory Safety Standards and Compliance to Regulations

Opportunities

Innovations in AC-DC Power Supply Adapter

Advent of Digital Transformation and Automation

Challenges

Shift to the Renewable Energy Sector

Companies Mentioned

Advantech

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

B&K Precision

Delta Electronics

ETA- USA

Ericsson

Good Will Instrument

Huawei Technologies

Infineon Technologies

Matsusada Precision

Mean Well Enterprises

Microchip Technology

Motorola

Murata Power Solutions

Onsemi

Phoenix Contact

Renesas Electronics

Rohde & Schwarz

STMicroelectronics

TDK-Lambda

Texas Instruments

Tektronix

XP Power

