Global Açaí Market Leader SAMBAZON to Switch to Plant-Based Packages by 2025

The popular brand of Açaí-based foods and beverages pledges to fully switch to plant-based and post-consumer recycled packaging in the US by 2025

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON , the leading supplier of certified fair-trade and organic Açaí in the world, pledges to achieve plant-based and post-consumer recycled packaging for all US retail products by 2025. In its inaugural Impact report, the popular brand of Açaí-based foods and beverages has stated that at the end of 2021, 64% of its US retail packaging was made from post-consumer recycled or plant-based materials. That's almost double the figure that the certified fair-trade and organic brand reported in 2019.

Açaí, a popular superfood berry from Brazil, retains its nutrient value only for a few hours after it has been picked, which is why it is mostly exported and sold frozen. In 2021, it came in third of all the frozen fruit sold in supermarkets in the US, after strawberries and blueberries. Açaí food and beverage products represent a $500M+ industry and are projected to exceed $2B by 2026.

"For years, the frozen food industry has been reliant on plastic packaging for helping prolong shelf life. The frozen Açaí pack must be able to withstand the challenges of sealing, freezing, transportation, and thawing while staying strong and flexible in all conditions," explains Ryan Black, CEO and co-founder of SAMBAZON. "In 2018, we joined the One Step Closer (OSC) Packaging Collaborative pioneering, testing, and trialing viable plant-based alternatives for the hard-to-replace frozen flexible films."

Since 2019, SAMBAZON has transitioned their sorbet pints from plastic to paper and fresh juices into post-consumer recycled bottles. In 2020, the certified organic Açaí brand launched the ready-to-eat bowls with containers made from plant fiber. Changes to packaging helped SAMBAZON avoid using over 360 metric tons of virgin plastic in 2021.

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON has grown from a food startup that introduced Açaí bowls to America to a $100M+ global leader within the category. About 60% of the global Açaí export market and 90% of the CPG market are represented by SAMBAZON, with over 25,000 points of distribution with premier retailers and foodservice locations in more than 50 countries. In 2021, SAMBAZON managed to secure over $50M in funding. Principal investors are Nextworld Evergreen, EcoEnterprises Fund and the Kitchen Fund.

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products. All SAMBAZON products are made from USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and Fair for Life Fair Trade Certified Açaí. SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has positively impacted thousands of local growers. With the commitment to invest a percentage of local Açaí purchases back into the community, SAMBAZON has helped support education and build healthcare centers, community centers and schools.

