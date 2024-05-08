Global Access Celebrates 22 Years of Empowering Cross-Border Ecommerce with Revolutionary Technology

LEHI, Utah, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Access , the pioneering force in cross-border solutions, proudly celebrates 22 years of excellence in providing unparalleled service to global Ecommerce. Since its inception, the company has remained steadfast in its commitment to innovation and unparalleled customer experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive year-over-year success for its customers worldwide.

Established in 2002, Global Access has been at the forefront of revolutionizing cross-border transactions through its groundbreaking cross-border solutions: HORIZON and NOW . These integrations have streamlined processes, eliminated inefficiencies, improved value and customer experience and empower businesses to navigate the complexities of international eCommerce with ease.

With a relentless focus on innovation, Global Access has consistently stayed ahead of the curve, delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of its clients. By harnessing the power of automation, the company has enabled businesses to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, accuracy, and profitability in their cross-border operations.

Reflecting on the company's remarkable journey, Chris Boyle, Founder of Global Access, remarked:

"As we mark our 22nd year, I couldn't be prouder of our journey at Global Access. It's been an incredible ride, filled with challenges and triumphs, but above all, it's been about realizing a vision. Our commitment to breaking down barriers for seamless cross-border expansion has been unwavering since day one. Today, as we celebrate this milestone, we are more driven than ever to continue empowering businesses worldwide, ensuring that no border stands in the way of their success."

Global Access' new CEO, Miles Paterson also added:

"Our 22-year history is a testament to our unwavering dedication to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to our high standard of 'Making a Difference' - our company mission for our clients, partners and employees alike. We will continue to give our customers the service & support their business deserves, resulting in a leading edge over the competition. We are excited about the future as we empower more businesses to thrive in the global marketplace."

Global Access ' commitment to innovation and customer success has earned it the trust and loyalty of businesses worldwide. As the company looks ahead to the future, it remains poised to continue its legacy of excellence, driving positive change and transforming the landscape of cross-border commerce.

About Global Access :

Global Access is a leading provider of cross-border solutions, offering innovative automation platforms to streamline international transactions. With a focus on empowering businesses to succeed in the global marketplace, Global Access has been at the forefront of driving efficiency, accuracy, and profitability for its clients for over 22 years.

