Global Access Celebrates Outstanding Achievement: One-Hundred Percent Employee Satisfaction in Great Place To Work Survey

LEHI, Utah, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Access, a leading provider of global eCommerce solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved a remarkable company milestone: One-Hundred percent employee satisfaction as measured by the prestigious Great Place To Work® accreditation. This accomplishment underscores Global Access's commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment.

Global Access, renowned for driving unparalleled retail, brand and direct sales business growth across more than 200 countries and territories, has been recognized for its outstanding employee experience, achieving a perfect score in the Great Place To Work survey. This certification reflects the company's dedication to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, trusted, and inspired.

"Reaching One-Hundred percent employee satisfaction is a testament to our continuous commitment to our incredible team," said Global Access Chief Executive Officer, Miles Paterson: "Our employees are the backbone of our success, and this recognition highlights our dedication to maintaining a supportive, diverse, and empowering workplace where everyone can make a difference, while notifying potential candidates of our exemplary company culture."

About Great Place To Work

For three decades, Great Place To Work has revolutionized the understanding of workplace dynamics through its Trust Model™. The organization partners with companies globally to measure and analyze employee experiences, providing unparalleled insights that help businesses create positive work environments. Their data-driven approach helps organizations benchmark their employee experience against industry standards, driving improvements in recruitment, retention, profitability, and overall employee trust.

Benefits of Great Place To Work Certification:

Enhanced recruitment metrics such as offer acceptance rate

Increased business profitability

Eligibility for Best Workplaces™ awards

Elevated employer brand awareness

Improved employee trust and higher retention rates

Greater pride among employees in their company

Recognition for exemplary leadership and management

About Global Access

For over two decades, Global Access has been the driving force behind the global expansion of countless businesses. With cutting-edge technologies, unmatched expertise, and customized solutions, Global Access ensures seamless and efficient growth into new markets. From key markets to the most remote corners of the globe, Global Access paves the way for brands, retailers, and direct selling companies to achieve unprecedented global success.

