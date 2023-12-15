Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Industry Report 2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25% to 2030 - Growing Investments in the Establishment of Critical Infrastructure and Intelligent Environments

15 Dec, 2023, 05:15 ET
Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market, beginning with an assessment of global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023. It categorizes competitive market presence for players worldwide as strong, active, niche, or trivial.
The report underscores the significance of the omnipresence of crime as a cornerstone for the growth of the ACaaS market. It highlights untapped opportunities in countries with poor safety scores, providing a global crime index by country for the year 2021. The focus on building resilient facility management security is discussed, along with the benefits of digital management of physical access processes.
A detailed exploration of ACaaS includes its definition, scope, importance, types, and applications. Recent market activity is discussed to provide readers with insights into developments and trends in the ACaaS market. The report also highlights innovations in the field and world brands making a significant impact.
Managed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.4% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hosted segment is estimated at 28.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $577.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.2% CAGR
The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$577.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.9% and 21.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.8% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pandemic Induced Rise in Murder & Burglary to Drive Need for Home & Building Access Control Solutions in the Post COVID-19 Era
- Internal Employee Theft, Shop Lifting & Commercial Theft Spurs Demand for Access Control in Commercial Facilities
- Rise in Number of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Growth of ACaaS
- Growing Number of Smart Homes Drives Adoption & Deployment of Access Control Systems & Services: Global Number of Smart Homes (In Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Growing Adoption of Card-Based EACS to Restrict Unauthorized Entry & Access Bodes Well for Adoption of ACaaS
- Growing Investments in the Establishment of Critical Infrastructure and Intelligent Environments to Benefit Adoption of Access Control Services
- Trends Towards Outsourcing Preps Opportunity for ACaaS
- Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular Outsourcing Strategy
- Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services
- ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain Participants
- Here's Why Multi Factor Authentication Is Growing in Popularity in Access Control
- Industrial Automation, 4.0 & Smart Factories Double the Focus on Access Control in Industrial & Manufacturing Plants. Here's Why
- Growing Spends On Smart Factory Technologies Pushes Up the Urgency to Invest in Physical Access Control Systems & Services: Global Market for Smart Factory (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Stringent Physical Security Regulations Create Favorable Environment for Increased Adoption of Access Control Systems & Services
- Here's How AI is Revolutionizing Access Control
- Access Control in Retail Industry Rises in Importance
