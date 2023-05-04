Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market Report 2023: A $7.2 Billion by 2030 - Definition, Scope, Importance, Types & Applications

May 04, 2023, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Managed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.4% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hosted segment is readjusted to a revised 28.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $577.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.2% CAGR
The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$577.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.9% and 21.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.8% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.
Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Omnipresence of Crime Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the ACaaS Market
- Countries With Poor Safety Scores Present Untapped Opportunities for ACaaS
- Focus on Building Resilient Facility Management Security Bodes Well
- Benefits of Digital Management of Physical Access Processes
- Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): Definition, Scope, Importance, Types & Applications
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pandemic Induced Rise in Murder & Burglary to Drive Need for Home & Building Access Control Solutions in the Post COVID-19 Era
- Internal Employee Theft, Shop Lifting & Commercial Theft Spurs Demand for Access Control in Commercial Facilities
- Rise in Number of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Growth of ACaaS
- Growing Number of Smart Homes Drives Adoption & Deployment of Access Control Systems & Services
- Growing Adoption of Card-Based EACS to Restrict Unauthorized Entry & Access Bodes Well for Adoption of ACaaS
- Growing Investments in the Establishment of Critical Infrastructure and Intelligent Environments to Benefit Adoption of Access Control Services
- Trends Towards Outsourcing Preps Opportunity for ACaaS
- Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular Outsourcing Strategy
- Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services
- ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain Participants
- Here's Why Multi Factor Authentication Is Growing in Popularity in Access Control
- Industrial Automation, 4.0 & Smart Factories Double the Focus on Access Control in Industrial & Manufacturing Plants. Here's Why
- Growing Spends On Smart Factory Technologies Pushes Up the Urgency to Invest in Physical Access Control Systems & Services
- Stringent Physical Security Regulations Create Favorable Environment for Increased Adoption of Access Control Systems & Services
- Here's How AI is Revolutionizing Access Control
- Access Control in Retail Industry Rises in Importance
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 98 Featured)
- Brivo Inc.
- Centrify Corporation
- Cloudastructure Inc.
- Datawatch Systems Inc.
- Digital Hands
- dormakaba Holding AG
- Feenics Inc.
- Fleming Companies, Inc.
- Forcefield Systems Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Johnson Controls International plc
- Kastle Systems
- Kisi Inc.
- M3T Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Spica International d.o.o.
- Vanderbilt Industries GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zejis9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article