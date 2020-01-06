Global Access Control Market Size was Valued at USD 4291.15 Million in 2018 and is Expected to Reach USD 7091.56 Million with a CAGR of 7.44% by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Access Control Market is expected to highlight opportunities such as the advent of wireless technology and automation, improved product integration in mobile & cloud, and RFID badge-based authentication.

In the near future market may face possible challenges in the growth due to Connectivity, integrity, and manageability issues. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the Global Access Control Market.

Adopting access control as a service (ACaaS), introducing mobile access control and increasing urbanization in emerging countries is expected to provide market players with enormous growth opportunities.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL ACCESS CONTROL MARKET

Increasingly distributed mobile workforce and applications

Reducing risk and improved compliance

Growing need for effective and authorized access to Logical resources

Increasing adoption of intelligent access control

REGION WISE GLOBAL ACCESS CONTROL MARKET ANALYSIS

The demand for access control in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period at the highest CAGR. Increasing industrialization, commercialization, and high demand for security systems are factors driving market growth in this area.

GLOBAL ACCESS CONTROL MARKET, BY COMPONENT

Hardware

Services

Consulting Services



Managed Services



Professional Services



Support & Maintenance

Software

GLOBAL ACCESS CONTROL MARKET, BY INDUSTRY

Aerospace & Defense

Commercial

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Residential

'Axeman Access Control AB the potential growing player for the Global Access Control Market'

FEATURED COMPANIES

Axema Access Control AB

PCSC, RCO Security AB

iLOQ Ltd.

Areff Systems AB

ASSA ABLOY AB

Nexus Group

dormakaba Holding AG

Axis Communications AB

Conlan, TLab West AB

Provektor Sweden AB

Bekey A/S

Salto Systems S.L.

CERTEGO AS, and Zwipe AS

Others

REPORTS RELATED TO THE SUBSEGMENTS OF ACCESS CONTROL MARKET

GLOBAL ELECTRONIC ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEMS

With the increasing development of technology and science, the Electronic Access Control Systems market has grown steadily over the past few years. Electronic Access Control Systems ' global total revenue in 2016 is estimated to be 14298.79 M USD.

A simple EAC system consists of a scanner, an electrical lock, and a controller. Electronic access control is a security solution that provides you with direct control of your business's physical security. One can restrict access to a facility through electronic access control systems based on the criteria you define.

The demand for Electronic Access Control Systems market is estimated at US$ 16,400 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 39,400 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.

GLOBAL KEYLESS VEHICLE ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET

The keyless market for vehicle access control systems market is very concentrated; the revenue from the top eleven producers accounted for about 80% of total revenue in 2016.

Europe had the largest share of goods on the global market for keyless vehicle access control systems, with global market sales reaching 38% in 2016, followed by North America and Japan. Continental, Denso, Hella, Lear, and Valeo are the major manufacturers. Continental is the largest producer in 2016, the global market revenue reached 24 percent. Two types of products are currently available on the market for keyless vehicle access control systems: Passive Keyless Entry Systems (PKES) and Remote Keyless Entry System (RKES).

2018 was considered as the base year in this study and 2019-2025 as the forecast period for estimating the market size of Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems.

GLOBAL ACCESS CONTROL DEVICES MARKET REPORT

The report provides key information on the market status of the manufacturers of access control devices and is a valuable source of guidance and advice for companies and individuals. The report presents key vendor market shares for the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value for the year of 2013-2018.

GLOBAL ACCESS CONTROL AND AUTHENTICATION MARKET REPORT

The increasing need for encryption and protection over the forecast period is expected to drive growth in the global market for access control and authentication.

The key drivers for the global market for access control and authentication are ever-increasing security and safety issues and regulations. It is expected that the introduction of mobility-based solutions would open up new market growth routes as well. Due to high government investment for public security, North America and Europe are estimated to contribute significantly to market growth in access control and authentication. In addition, it is expected that the escalating security budget to protect important infrastructure across countries in the Asia Pacific region will drive regional demands for such security systems.

