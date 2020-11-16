Global accessory wholesale platform, FUNNYZOOM, launched by Korea's No.1 fashion accessory brand, N.CAT, is aiming for the global market

The Convenient Accessibility that Allows Global Buyers to Purchase Korean Jewerly Items Anytime, Anywhere.

FUNNYZOOM is a platform designed to promote quality, affordable Korean jewelry items online and to make wholesale purchasing of 'K-Jewerly' easier for global buyers, who run overseas fashion businesses.

Without visiting Korea in person, global buyers can purchase a variety of fashion items that can be found at Namdaemun Market, which is Korea's No.1 market for fashion accessories. This saves on buyer travel expenses and simplifies the distribution process.

The platform, using an algorithm which matches sellers and buyers, helps buyers to make quick decisions. It also offers 360-degree view of the products, allowing buyers to check the products in detail, as if they were seeing them in person.

Safe and Quick Trade Process

FUNNYZOOM has set the minimum purchase amount to 3 items in order to relieve buyer concerns about payment security and the risk of excess inventory often typical of bulk purchases.

FUNNYZOOM Grand Opening Event

On November 16, 2020, commemorating its grand opening, FUNNYZOOM is offering a free-delivery promotion to buyers' first purchase, regardless of the weight of the products and of the region from which buyers are purchasing. The promotion period details can be found on the FUNNYZOOM website.

The Vision for a World-Leading K-Culture

As part of efforts to enter the global market, FUNNYZOOM has chosen actress Cho Yeo-jeong, best known internationally for her four Academy awards winning role as Mrs. Park in Parasite, as the exclusive spokesmodel for promotion and marketing of K-Jewerly across the globe.

N.CAT supports its subsidiary, FUNNYZOOM, with the confidence that Korea's No.1, can be the world's No.1 and a sense of mission about the worldwide promotion of K-Jewerly. Potential risks and errors that could happen early on for FUNNYZOOM will be easily managed by virtue of N.CAT's prior business experience. N.CAT has used all of its business know-how to prepare FUNNYZOOM and will finally enter the global market on November 16, 2020. N.CAT is confident that FUNNYZOOM will become the world's No.1 online wholesale platform for fashion jewelry.

N.CAT is Korea's No.1 customizable accessory brand, running 160 domestic stores and 30 stores overseas. N.CAT is a company that has made its mark on Korea's customizable accessory market. Its customers are men and women of all ages. N.CAT, now with more than 120 employees, operates based on its company philosophy, "Our principles and common sense drive customers' wise and classy consumption". N.CAT, winner of various private industry and government awards, is a highly reliable and reputable brand.

SOURCE FunnyZoom

Related Links

http://www.funnyzoom.com/

