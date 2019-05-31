Global Account-Based Marketing Markets, 2018-2019 & 2023 - Focus on Strategic Account-Based, Account-Based Marketing Lite, & Programmatic Account-Based Marketing

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Account-Based Marketing Market by Account Type, Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Account-Based Marketing Market Size Expected to Grow From USD 651.9 Million in 2018 to USD 1,196.9 Million by 2023

Growth of social media and social advertising is driving the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market



The researcher expects the global ABM market size to grow from USD 651.9 million in 2018 to USD 1,196.9 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include the focus on identifying the right audience, growth of social media and social advertising, and increased customer lifetime value. However, lack of awareness and reluctance to shift from traditional sales practices, and inaccuracies in the data sets could limit the market growth.



Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size by 2023



Large enterprises are organizations with more than 1,000 employees. They have a wide corporate network and varied revenue streams. Large enterprises cater to customers located across the world, which requires them to efficiently manage content across multiple channels with cost-effective manner. Hence, large enterprises majorly adopt ABM solutions, as they have financial bandwidth to invest in innovative technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Media, telecommunications, and IT industry vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



In the ABM market by industry vertical, the media, telecommunications, and IT vertical is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The telecom and IT industry vertical has grown rapidly, due to the increasing number of subscribers generating huge amounts of data and adopting ABM for providing customers with better IT-enabled solutions and services.



Rapidly growing consumer data has led to a more connected environment. ABM tools and services help navigate in the connected world to bring more revenue opportunities to the organizations. The industry vertical is at the forefront in leveraging ABM solutions, owing to an emerging need for integrating data from multiple channels into a unified platform. The increasing number of internet and mobile devices is fueling the growth of the telecom and IT industry vertical in the ABM market.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to be the highest growing region in the ABM market, owing to the presence of half of the world's mobile users, the largest number of social media users, the rising trend of online shopping, and the increasing internet connection and speed.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Need For Identifying The Right Audience

Growth Of Social Media And Social Advertising

Increased Customer Lifetime Value

Restraints



Lack Of Awareness And Reluctance To Shift From Traditional Sales Practices

Inaccuracies In The Data Sets

Opportunities



Increasing Adoption Of Cloud-Based Solutions

Rising Impact Of Ai And Big Data Analytics On Account-Based Marketing

Challenges



Selection Of The Right Tools For Account-Based Marketing

Gdpr And Data Collection Practices

Industry Trends



The Role Of Marketing Automation In Account-Based Marketing

Account-Based Marketing Fundamentals

Account-Based Marketing: Use Cases



Use Case #1: Improve Sales Conversion Rate

Use Case #2: Improve Data Integrity And Web Engagement

Use Case #3: Improve Inbound Lead Generation

The ABM ecosystem comprises the following major vendors:



1. Demandbase (US)

2. InsideView (US)

3. 6Sense (US),

4. Act-On Software (US)

5. AdDaptive Intelligence (US)

6. Albacross (Sweden)

7. Celsius GKK International (France)

8. Drift (US)

9. Engagio (US)

10. Evergage (US)

11. HubSpot (US)

12. Integrate (US)

13. Iterable (US)

14. Jabmo (France)

15. Kwanzoo (US)

16. Lattice Engines (US)

17. Madison Logic (US)

18. Marketo (US)

19. MRP (US)

20. Radius Intelligence (US)

21. TechTarget (US)

22. Terminus (US)

23. Triblio (US)

24. Uberflip (Canada)

25. Vendemore (Sweden)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67lirg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

