Global Acetic Acid Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer Drives Growth

07 Jun, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acetic Acid Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global acetic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- British Petroleum Plc
- Celanese Corporation
- Daicel Corporation
- DuPont
- Eastman Chemical Company
- GNFC Limited
- HELM AG
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- PetroChina
- SABIC
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Sinopec
- Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB)
- Wacker Chemie AG
This report on global acetic acid market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global acetic acid market by segmenting the market based on application, end-use, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the acetic acid market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer
- Rising Consumption of Acetic Esters
Challenges
- Harmful Effects of Acetic Acid
- Volatile Prices of Raw Material
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Application
- VAM
- PTA
- Anhydride
- Ethyl Acetate
- Butyl Acetate
- Others
by End-Use
- Plastics and Polymers
- Food and Beverage
- Inks, Paints and Coatings
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu6lhd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article