Global Acetic Acid Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer Drives Growth

The global acetic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

British Petroleum Plc

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

GNFC Limited

HELM AG

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PetroChina

SABIC

Showa Denko K.K.

Sinopec

Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB)

Wacker Chemie AG

This report on global acetic acid market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global acetic acid market by segmenting the market based on application, end-use, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the acetic acid market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Rising Consumption of Acetic Esters

Challenges

Harmful Effects of Acetic Acid

Volatile Prices of Raw Material

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Application

VAM

PTA

Anhydride

Ethyl Acetate

Butyl Acetate

Others

by End-Use

Plastics and Polymers

Food and Beverage

Inks, Paints and Coatings

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

