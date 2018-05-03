Global Acetonitrile Market 2018-2022: Rapid Growth of Acetonitrile as Distillation Solvent in Petrochemical Industry

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Acetonitrile Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global acetonitrile market to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Acetonitrile Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growth in recycled acetonitrile production. Acetonitrile can be recycled from both anhydrous and aqueous wastes. Recycling is a procedure from which a highly purified mixture of acetonitrile can be obtained. Depending upon the initial amounts of acetonitrile, alcohol, and water present in the waste, the composition of the recovered mixture will be different.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in end-user industries in China and India. India and China held the largest market share, accounting for more than 51% of the total market share worldwide. The growth of the acetonitrile market in these countries can be attributable to the growing pharmaceutical industry, petrochemical industry, and agricultural industry.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing substitute products. Acetonitrile is undoubtedly a very useful product, especially as a solvent. But, the availability of substitutes has the potential to obstruct the growth of the global acetonitrile market.
Key vendors
- AnQore
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Avantor
- Honeywell International
- Imperial Chemical Corporation
- INEOS
- Nova Molecular Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Analytical chemistry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- New production method for acetonitrile
- Growth in recycled acetonitrile production
- Increased consumption of acetonitrile in epoxy hardeners and agrochemicals
- Rapid growth of acetonitrile as distillation solvent in petrochemical industry
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hf4jx3/global?w=5
