Global Acetonitrile Market 2018-2022: Rapid Growth of Acetonitrile as Distillation Solvent in Petrochemical Industry

The global acetonitrile market to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Acetonitrile Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth in recycled acetonitrile production. Acetonitrile can be recycled from both anhydrous and aqueous wastes. Recycling is a procedure from which a highly purified mixture of acetonitrile can be obtained. Depending upon the initial amounts of acetonitrile, alcohol, and water present in the waste, the composition of the recovered mixture will be different.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in end-user industries in China and India. India and China held the largest market share, accounting for more than 51% of the total market share worldwide. The growth of the acetonitrile market in these countries can be attributable to the growing pharmaceutical industry, petrochemical industry, and agricultural industry.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing substitute products. Acetonitrile is undoubtedly a very useful product, especially as a solvent. But, the availability of substitutes has the potential to obstruct the growth of the global acetonitrile market.

Key vendors

AnQore

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avantor

Honeywell International

Imperial Chemical Corporation

INEOS

Nova Molecular Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Analytical chemistry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

New production method for acetonitrile

Growth in recycled acetonitrile production

Increased consumption of acetonitrile in epoxy hardeners and agrochemicals

Rapid growth of acetonitrile as distillation solvent in petrochemical industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



