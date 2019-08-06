Global Acne (Medication and Therapeutic Devices) Treatment Market 2019-2023 - Key Players are Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, Nestle and Allergan

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acne (Medication and Therapeutic Devices) Treatment Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Acne (Medication and Therapeutic Devices) Treatment Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition), provides an analysis of the global Acne treatment market with detailed analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments and by region. The report also provides an overview of the global dermatology market as well.

There are four main causes of acne vulgaris: hyper-keratinization, excess sebum production, bacteria Propionibacterium and inflammation. Dermatologists have the most experience treating different types of acne. There are six types of acne: Acne Rosacea, Acne Cosmetica, Acne Fulminans, Acne Keloidalis Nuchae (AKN), Acne Chloracne and Acne Medicamentosa. Several treatments are available in the market nowadays with effective results. Acne can be treated through three therapies namely systematic therapy, topical therapy, and physical therapy. Currently, the acne treatment market is dominated by topical therapy or topical drugs that are widely used by a large number of population for acne treatment.



The global acne treatment market has shown upward trends over the past few years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace over the forecasted period (2019-2023) also. The global acne treatment market is supported by a number of growth drivers such as rising disposable income, a high global prevalence rate of acne, unhealthy eating habits, adoption of various less painful aesthetic combination therapy procedures, etc. Yet, there are certain challenges such as entry of generic drugs, safety issues regarding products, increasing acceptance of ant-acne treatment, etc. that hinder the growth of the market.



Some of the latest trends related to the Acne treatment market that has been captured in this report are efforts like acquisitions and collaboration by relevant players to expand their presence and scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology within the Acne treatment market.

The global Acne treatment market is highly fragmented with a large number of niche players. Company profiling of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Nestle (Galderma S.A.) and Allergan (Actavis Plc) has been provided in the report. Company profiling is based on attributes like business overview, financial overview, and strategies adopted by these companies in order to grow in the market.



