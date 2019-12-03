Global Acne Treatment Market: World Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

Global Acne Market was valued at USD 5,124.98 Million in the year 2018. Increasing prevalence of acne occurs due to numerous factors such as fluctuating hormone level, unhealthy lifestyles, bad eating habits and excessive production of oil from the sebaceous glands.







Global acne market has gained importance and is expected to see huge growth due to rising disposable income, high global prevalence, unhealthy eating habits and adoption of less painful aesthetic combination therapy procedures. Additionally, rising advancements in dermatology and existence of seamless industry for skincare is backing the growth of acne treatment market. Furthermore, rising prevalence of sedentary habits such as smoking, drinking, consumption of fatty food and no physical activity coupled with rising intake of high sugar foods, high fatty dairy products will bolster the demand for acne treatment



Some of the key trends that are boosting the acne market globally are shift towards the usage of combination products as well as technology driven acne treatment products such as light and laser treatment that minimise the complications and provides better result.



Among the regions, North America currently leads the acne market due to the availability of highly advanced medical infrastructure and treatments coupled with the presence of significant number of patients perceiving Acne Treatment. Additionally, strong dominance of North America in global market over the coming years can also be attributed to increasing healthcare awareness amongst consumers, surge in number of hospitals and pharmacies along with inclusion of various government programs towards the betterment of patients. Moreover, increasing adoption of innovative acne treatment technologies to cure mild to severe acne in North America countries has been impelling the market growth.



Based on the treatment, medication treatment holds the largest market share and is likely to witness growth in coming years owing to growing prevalence of acne vulgaris, rising disposable income and growing youth population.



Scope of the Report

Global Acne Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Acne Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Treatment: Medications, Therapeutic

• Analysis by End-Users: Hospitals, Pharmacies

• Analysis by Treatment Modality: Oral, Topical



Regional Acne Market – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Acne Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Treatment: Medications, Therapeutic

• Analysis by End-Users: Hospitals, Pharmacies

• Analysis by Treatment Modality: Oral, Topical



Country Analysis – US, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, India, China, Mexico (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Acne Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Treatment: Medications, Therapeutic

• Analysis by End-Users: Hospitals, Pharmacies

• Analysis by Treatment Modality: Oral, Topical



Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape

• Leading Companies

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Novan, Bayer, Cipher, Foamix, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch health, Allergan, Galderma, Teva, GSK



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



