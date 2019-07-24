Global Acoustic Camera Market to 2024 - Key Players are GFAI Tech, BREL & KJR, CAE Software and Systems, Siemens PLM Software, Signal Interface, and Norsonic

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acoustic Camera Market by Array Type (2D and 3D), Measurement Type (Far Field and Near Field), Application (Noise Source Identification, Leakage Detection), Industry (Automotive, Infrastructure), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Acoustic Camera Market is Expected to Grow from USD 128 million in 2019 to USD 159 million by 2024 - Growing at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Key factors driving the growth of the acoustic camera market include the growing adoption of room and building acoustics, and emerging audio and video combined microphone and camera array technology. Strategies such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by market players are fueling the growth of the acoustic camera market. However, the adoption of inorganic strategies by established players is creating tight competition for new entrants and restricting the growth of the market.

The value chain of the acoustic camera market comprises raw material and component suppliers; original equipment manufacturers (OEM); distribution channel; and end-users. Among all, OEMs are the major contributors to the market value chain.

Emerging new technologies such as autonomous cars and electric vehicles in the automotive industry, increasing automated production processes, and increasing awareness about environmental noise pollution are among the key driving factors for the acoustic camera market.



The growing adoption of room and building acoustics, and emerging audio and video combined microphone and camera array technology are among the other factors fueling the growth of the acoustic camera market. However, the high manufacturing cost of the acoustic camera system can hinder the growth of the acoustic camera market.

gfai tech GmbH (Germany), BREL & KJR (Denmark), CAE Software and Systems GmbH (Germany), Siemens PLM Software (US), Signal Interface Group (US), and Norsonic AS (Norway) are among the players operating in the acoustic camera market.



Acquisition and merger was the most adopted strategy by the key players operating in the market from 2016 to 2018.

