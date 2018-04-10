Global Acoustic Microscopy Market 2018-2023 by Offering, Application and Industry - A $1.24 Billion Market Opportunity

DUBLIN, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Acoustic Microscopy Market by Offering (Microscopes, Accessories & Software, Services), Application (Non-Destructive Testing, Quality Control, Failure Analysis), Industry (Semiconductor, Life Science), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The acoustic microscopy market is expected to grow from USD 951 Million in 2018 to USD 1,241.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.47% between 2018 and 2023.
Key factors driving the growth of the acoustic microscopy market includes safety regulations formulated by governments and international bodies, growth of various end-use industries, and increased funding for R&D in microscopy. High initial investments and overall operating cost, and implementation of excise tax and customs duty on acoustic microscopes are acting as key restraints to the growth of the acoustic microscopy market.
Based on application, the market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increased awareness regarding industrial non-destructive testing methods and their benefits, such as increased life of equipment and improved production output. The emergence of automated NDT equipment that offer accurate results is a key factor driving the growth of the non-destructive testing application.
Based on industry, the market for nanotechnology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing applicability of nanotechnology in the medical sector and rising initiatives to promote nanotechnology research worldwide are key factors contributing to the growth of the nanotechnology industry.
The acoustic microscopy market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to increase in the number of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) service providers and rise in demand for NDT services from the semiconductor and automotive sectors. There is an inevitable need for NDT inspection in industries, primarily during engineering, assembling, and operating stages. Additionally, NDT services are adopted by various industries to prevent recurring issues in system components.
The acoustic microscopy market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to favorable funding scenario for microscopy research, availability of technologically-advanced microscopes, and increased focus on nanotechnology. Additionally, pioneering research undertaken by key institutes in APAC countries is contributing to the growth of the acoustic microscopy market in the Asia Pacific region.
Key players operating in the acoustic microscopy market are Sonoscan (US), Hitachi (Japan), PVA TePla (Germany), EAG Laboratories (US), NTS (US), Sonix (US), IP-holding (Germany), Insight K.K. (Japan), OKOS (US), MuAnalysis (Canada), Crest (Malaysia), Predictive Image (France), PicoTech (Israel), Acoustech Systems (US), and Accurex (India).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources
2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts
2.1.2.2 Primary Sources
2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.4 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Acoustic Microscopy Market
4.2 Market in APAC, By Industry and Country
4.3 Market, By Offering
4.4 Market in APAC, By Application
4.5 Geographic Analysis of the Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Safety Regulations By Governments and International Bodies
5.2.1.2 Growth of Various End-Use Industries
5.2.1.3 Increased Funding for R&D in Microscopy
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment and Overall Operating Cost
5.2.2.2 Implementation of Excise Tax and Heavy Customs Duty on Acoustic Microscopes
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Increased Power Generation
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Acoustic Microscopy Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Microscopes
6.2.1 Scanning Acoustic Microscope (SAM)
6.2.2 Confocal Scanning Acoustic Microscope (CSAm)
6.2.3 Scanning Laser Acoustic Microscope (SLAM)
6.3 Accessories & Software
6.4 Services
7 Acoustic Microscopy Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Non-Destructive Testing
7.3 Failure Analysis
7.4 Product Reliability Testing/Quality Control
7.5 Others (Counterfeit Detection and Process Validation)
8 Acoustic Microscopy Market, By Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Semiconductor
8.2.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing
8.2.2 MEMS and Thin Film Production
8.3 Life Science
8.3.1 Cellular Biology
8.3.2 Structural Biology
8.3.3 Biomedical Engineering
8.3.4 Neuroscience
8.4 Material Science
8.4.1 Metallurgy
8.4.2 Polymer Coating
8.4.3 Paper and Fiber Material
8.4.4 Ceramic & Glass
8.5 Nanotechnology
8.6 Others
9 Acoustic Microscopy Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Rest of Europe (RoE)
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Rest of APAC
9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Ranking of Market Players
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 New Product Launches
10.3.2 Partnerships
10.3.3 Acquisitions
10.3.4 Expansions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Sonoscan
11.1.2 Hitachi Power Solutions
11.1.3 PVA TePla Analytical Systems
11.1.4 EAG Laboratories
11.1.5 NTS
11.1.6 Sonix
11.1.7 IP-Holding
11.1.8 Insight K.K.
11.1.9 OKOS
11.1.10 MuAnalysis
11.1.11 Crest
11.1.12 Predictive Image
11.1.13 Picotech
11.1.14 Acoustech
11.1.15 Accurex
11.2 Other Companies
11.2.1 Astronics Technologies
11.2.2 Nanolab Technologies
11.2.3 Tessonics
11.2.4 Alter Technology
11.2.5 Acoulab
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qqq3ln/global_acoustic?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-acoustic-microscopy-market-2018-2023-by-offering-application-and-industry---a-1-24-billion-market-opportunity-300627184.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article