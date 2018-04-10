Global Acoustic Microscopy Market 2018-2023 by Offering, Application and Industry - A $1.24 Billion Market Opportunity

The acoustic microscopy market is expected to grow from USD 951 Million in 2018 to USD 1,241.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.47% between 2018 and 2023.

Key factors driving the growth of the acoustic microscopy market includes safety regulations formulated by governments and international bodies, growth of various end-use industries, and increased funding for R&D in microscopy. High initial investments and overall operating cost, and implementation of excise tax and customs duty on acoustic microscopes are acting as key restraints to the growth of the acoustic microscopy market.

Based on application, the market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increased awareness regarding industrial non-destructive testing methods and their benefits, such as increased life of equipment and improved production output. The emergence of automated NDT equipment that offer accurate results is a key factor driving the growth of the non-destructive testing application.

Based on industry, the market for nanotechnology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing applicability of nanotechnology in the medical sector and rising initiatives to promote nanotechnology research worldwide are key factors contributing to the growth of the nanotechnology industry.

The acoustic microscopy market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to increase in the number of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) service providers and rise in demand for NDT services from the semiconductor and automotive sectors. There is an inevitable need for NDT inspection in industries, primarily during engineering, assembling, and operating stages. Additionally, NDT services are adopted by various industries to prevent recurring issues in system components.

The acoustic microscopy market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to favorable funding scenario for microscopy research, availability of technologically-advanced microscopes, and increased focus on nanotechnology. Additionally, pioneering research undertaken by key institutes in APAC countries is contributing to the growth of the acoustic microscopy market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key players operating in the acoustic microscopy market are Sonoscan (US), Hitachi (Japan), PVA TePla (Germany), EAG Laboratories (US), NTS (US), Sonix (US), IP-holding (Germany), Insight K.K. (Japan), OKOS (US), MuAnalysis (Canada), Crest (Malaysia), Predictive Image (France), PicoTech (Israel), Acoustech Systems (US), and Accurex (India).



