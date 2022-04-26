Global Acrylic Adhesives Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring 3M, Ashland India and Hexcel Among Others

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acrylic Adhesives Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Acrylic Adhesives Market is estimated to be USD 9.26 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.87 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.



Key factors such as the growing automation in the electronic industry and the growing demand in the packaging and construction sector have led to the growth of the acrylic adhesives market. The ever-increasing need for miniaturization and automation in the electronics industry coupled with the technological developments in the end-use industries is anticipated to escalate the market growth. Further, the increase in UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes owing to their benefits such as UV resistance, long life, and non-corrosive properties also drive the demand for the acrylic adhesives market.



However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and stringent government regulations are hampering the market's growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Pidilite Industries Limited, Bostik, Sika AG, Hexcel Corporation, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Miniaturization and Automation in Electronics Industry

4.1.2 Growing Construction and Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Increasing Demand to Enhanced Adhesives Quality and Long Shelf Life

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Harmful Effects of Acrylic Adhesives

4.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Development of New Products and Applications

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Adhesives

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Availability of Alternatives

4.4.2 Stringent Government Regulatory Policies



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Permanent

6.3 Temporary



7 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

7.2.1 Pure Acrylics

7.2.2 Styrene Acrylic

7.2.3 Vinyl Acrylic

7.3 Cyanoacrylic Adhesives

7.3.1 Ethyl Cyanoacrylate

7.3.2 Methyl Cyanoacrylate

7.3.3 Other Cyanoacrylates

7.4 Methacrylic Adhesives

7.5 UV Curable Acrylic Adhesives



8 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Water-Based

8.3 Solvent-Based

8.4 Reactive

8.5 Other Acrylic Adhesives



9 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Paper & Packaging

9.3 Automotive and Transportation

9.4 Construction & Furniture

9.5 Woodworking

9.6 Electrical and Electronics

9.7 Consumer Good

9.8 Others



10 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 America

10.2.1 Argentina

10.2.2 Brazil

10.2.3 Canada

10.2.4 Chile

10.2.5 Colombia

10.2.6 Mexico

10.2.7 Peru

10.2.8 United States

10.2.9 Rest of Americas

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Austria

10.3.2 Belgium

10.3.3 Denmark

10.3.4 Finland

10.3.5 France

10.3.6 Germany

10.3.7 Italy

10.3.8 Netherlands

10.3.9 Norway

10.3.10 Poland

10.3.11 Russia

10.3.12 Spain

10.3.13 Sweden

10.3.14 Switzerland

10.3.15 United Kingdom

10.3.16 Rest of Europe

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Egypt

10.4.2 Israel

10.4.3 Qatar

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 South Africa

10.4.6 United Arab Emirates

10.4.7 Rest of MEA

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 Australia

10.5.2 Bangladesh

10.5.3 China

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Indonesia

10.5.6 Japan

10.5.7 Malaysia

10.5.8 Philippines

10.5.9 Singapore

10.5.10 South Korea

10.5.11 Sri Lanka

10.5.12 Thailand

10.5.13 Taiwan

10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M Company

12.2 Ashland India Pvt Ltd

12.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

12.4 Bostik SA

12.5 Dymax Corporation

12.6 Franklin International

12.7 H.B. Fuller

12.8 Henkel AG & Company

12.9 Hexcel Corporation

12.10 Huntsman Advanced Materials

12.11 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

12.12 Jesons Industries Ltd

12.13 Loxeal S.r.l.

12.14 Mactac Americas Company

12.15 MAPEI Inc

12.16 Master Bond Inc.

12.17 Parker Hannifin Corp (LORD Corp)

12.18 Permabond LLC

12.19 Pidilite Industries Limited

12.20 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC

12.21 RPM International Inc.

12.22 Sika AG

12.23 Tesa SE

12.24 Toagosei Co. Ltd

12.25 UPM Raflatac

12.26 Wacker Chemie AG



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pphovc

