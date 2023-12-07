Global Acrylic Coatings Market: An In-Depth BCC Research Analysis Predicts Industry Growth to $78.6 Billion by 2028

Acrylic coatings have emerged as a vital component within various industries, owing to their exceptional versatility, durability, and aesthetic appeal. With a wide range of applications across diverse sectors, including construction, automotive, and industrial manufacturing, these coatings have significantly contributed to enhancing product performance and surface protection. This report delves into the comprehensive analysis of acrylic coatings, exploring the evolving technologies, key end-user segments, and the dynamic global market landscape.

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Acrylic Coatings: Technologies, End Users and Global Markets is estimated to increase from $61.9 billion in 2023 to reach $78.6 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 through 2028.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the global market for acrylic coatings, delving into key insights and trends that have shaped the industry landscape. Serving as a valuable resource, the report sets the stage by providing an overview of the market, using 2022 as the base year and projecting compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2023 to 2028. Through an exploration of technological and economic trends, the report sheds light on the intricate dynamics influencing the acrylic coatings market. Additionally, it thoroughly examines the significant drivers and regional influences that have contributed to the market's evolution. With a focus on clarity and precision, the report presents sales values in U.S. dollars and volume in kiloton units, providing a comprehensive understanding of market performance. Notably, this report concentrates exclusively on acrylic coatings, omitting estimations for other substrate types, technologies, and end-use industries, thereby ensuring a detailed and targeted analysis. By categorizing the acrylic coatings market into distinct segments, such as type, substrate, technology, and end-use, the report offers readers a comprehensive and holistic view of this thriving sector.

Learn More

The acrylic coating market's landscape is characterized by a diverse mix of players, with the public sector holding the lion's share of approximately 60%. However, this dominance doesn't overshadow the significant role played by private entities, as they actively pursue expansion and marketing strategies, contributing substantially to the market's overall growth. A notable recent development involves the heightened recognition of acrylic coatings in cultural and heritage applications, owing to their unique reversible quality. This has led to an increased adoption among painters and conservators who rely on these coatings to safeguard valuable artworks and paintings, preserving them for their historical and cultural significance. Moreover, acrylic coatings have extended their reach to the aerospace and military sectors, albeit in modest quantities. Anticipating a promising future, industry projections indicate a forthcoming surge in their application in aerospace technology, particularly for the production of durable, transparent windows and canopies for aircraft. Although current usage remains localized, the global market appears poised for a significant uptake in the near future.

Key Factors Driving the Acrylic Coatings Market: Technologies, End Users, and Global Market Analysis

Increasing demand from the building and construction industry: Acrylic coatings are witnessing a growing demand in the building and construction sector, driven by the need for durable and sustainable solutions for infrastructure development. Their ability to enhance the longevity and resilience of various construction projects makes them a preferred choice in the industry.

Acrylic coatings are witnessing a growing demand in the building and construction sector, driven by the need for durable and sustainable solutions for infrastructure development. Their ability to enhance the longevity and resilience of various construction projects makes them a preferred choice in the industry. Rising demand for wood and furniture applications: The rising demand for acrylic coatings in wood and furniture applications is fueled by the increasing focus on aesthetic appeal and durability. These coatings provide effective protection and enhance the visual appeal of wood surfaces, furniture pieces, and decorative items, meeting the evolving consumer preferences for long-lasting and visually appealing products.

The rising demand for acrylic coatings in wood and furniture applications is fueled by the increasing focus on aesthetic appeal and durability. These coatings provide effective protection and enhance the visual appeal of wood surfaces, furniture pieces, and decorative items, meeting the evolving consumer preferences for long-lasting and visually appealing products. Application in 3D printing: Acrylic coatings are finding increased application in the realm of 3D printing. With the ongoing advancements in 3D printing technology across various industries, acrylic coatings play a vital role in providing protective and decorative finishes for printed objects. This application enhances the durability and aesthetic appeal of 3D-printed items, catering to the evolving demands for quality and visually appealing printed products.

Request a Copy of the Acrylic Coatings: Technologies, End Users and Global Markets report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $ 61.9 Billion Market Size Forecast $ 78.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 4.9% For the forecast period of 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered Type, Substrate, Technology, End-use, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, China, and India Key Market Drivers Increasing demand from building and construction industry.

Rising demand for wood and furniture applications.

Application in 3D printing.

The Evolving Landscape of Acrylic Coatings:

The acrylic coatings industry has witnessed a significant evolution over the years, driven by a confluence of technological advancements, changing market demands, and a growing emphasis on sustainability. As the global market for acrylic coatings continues to expand, propelled by an array of market drivers, it's imperative to understand the intricacies and nuances shaping this thriving sector.

Exploring Technologies and Innovations:

From traditional solvent-borne coatings to eco-friendly waterborne alternatives, acrylic coatings have witnessed a notable shift towards more sustainable and environmentally conscious solutions. Manufacturers are actively exploring novel formulations and application techniques, aiming to improve product performance while minimizing environmental impact. With the rapid development of 3D printing technology, the integration of acrylic coatings has opened new avenues for innovative and intricate designs across various industries.

Diverse End-User Applications:

The versatility of acrylic coatings is underscored by their diverse applications across different end-user segments. In the building and construction industry, acrylic coatings play a pivotal role in providing robust protection against harsh environmental conditions, ensuring the longevity and durability of structures. In the automotive sector, these coatings contribute to enhancing the aesthetic appeal and protective properties of vehicles, while also providing a durable finish that withstands the rigors of daily use. Moreover, the use of acrylic coatings in the furniture industry adds a layer of elegance and protection to various wooden and plastic surfaces, catering to evolving consumer preferences for both style and durability.

Global Market Dynamics and Future Prospects:

With an in-depth analysis of the global market for acrylic coatings, it becomes evident that this industry is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. As emerging economies continue to invest in infrastructure development and technological advancements, the demand for acrylic coatings is expected to surge significantly. Moreover, the rising focus on sustainable and eco-friendly coatings further reinforces the potential for market expansion and innovation.

This report on the Acrylic Coatings: Technologies, End Users and Global Markets provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What are the anticipated dimensions and expansion pace of the industry?

The projected growth trajectory of the acrylic coatings market estimates a rise from $59.8 billion in 2022 to $78.6 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the forecast period.

2. What are the primary factors fueling the expansion of the industry?

The primary drivers stimulating the growth of the nanotechnology market comprise:

Growing demand from the building and construction sector.

Escalating requests for wood and furniture applications.

Utilization in the sphere of 3D printing.

3. Which categories are included in the market analysis?

The analysis of the acrylic coatings market encompasses the following segments: By Type - Thermoplastic, Thermoset.

By Substrate - Concrete, Metal, Plastic, Wood Others.

By Technology - Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder, Others.

By End-Use - Building and Construction, General Industrial, Automotive, Furniture, Others.

By Region - Asia-Pacific North America Europe Rest of the World.

4. Based on end-use, which sector will lead the market by 2028?

By the conclusion of 2028, the building and construction sector is projected to take the lead, given its provision of a resilient, waterproof shield that aids in prolonging the lifespan of structures by preventing water penetration and reducing the likelihood of cracks and corrosion.

5. Which geographical area boasts the largest market portion within the industry?

The Asia-Pacific region commands the highest market share, primarily attributed to rapid advancements in the automotive industry, augmented investments in infrastructure development, a substantial consumer base, and increased purchasing capacity. Furthermore, the burgeoning demand for eco-friendly coatings is anticipated to further propel market expansion in this region.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

AKZONOBEL N.V.

ARKEMA

ASIAN PAINTS

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

BASF SE

JOTUN

KANSAI PAINT CO. LTD.

PAINT CO. LTD. NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

THE DOW CHEMICAL CO.

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO.

Browse More Related Reports:

Automotive Coatings: Technologies and Global Markets: This comprehensive report offers an up-to-date assessment of the automotive coatings market, focusing on its diverse types, cutting-edge technologies, multi-layer applications, and regional demand dynamics. Delving deep into key industry trends and emerging opportunities, the report meticulously examines the challenges confronting automotive coating companies and manufacturers of both passenger and commercial vehicles. With a dedicated section specifically addressing the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive coatings sector, the report provides invaluable insights for navigating the evolving market landscape. Offering market sizes and estimations in terms of volume (million liters) and value ($ millions), the report utilizes 2021 as the base year and extends its market forecast to 2027. Furthermore, it furnishes regional market breakdowns, detailing OEM and refinish types based on technology and layered applications. Notably, the report takes into account the pervasive influence of the COVID-19 crisis while assessing market sizes, rendering it an indispensable resource for industry stakeholders navigating the complexities of the automotive coatings market.

Powder Coatings: Materials, Technologies and Applications: This comprehensive report offers a detailed and thorough analysis of the global powder coating industry, providing a comprehensive overview of its manufacturing capabilities and regional markets. With a critical examination of industry standards, governmental and industry support systems, and various other key elements crucial to the success of powder coatings, the report provides indispensable insights for stakeholders within the industry. By identifying the major market drivers, the report presents extensive projections for the quantity and value of diverse powders and parts shipments, spanning from 2016 to 2017 and extending over a significant five-year period from 2017 to 2022. Technological trends and issues are carefully analyzed, alongside a comprehensive discussion of the diverse and influential factors shaping the industry's trajectory. Furthermore, the report sheds light on key manufacturers of powder metal and related materials, encompassing ceramics, nano powders, special alloys, and metal matrix composites. It also highlights prominent companies involved in the production of parts and components catering to various sectors, including automotive products, industrial equipment, recreational items, appliances, business machines, and an array of other products.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ:

BCC Research LLC

49 Walnut Park, Building 2

Wellesley, MA 02481, USA

[email protected],

+1 781-489-7301

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher. For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit www.bccresearch.com/media to request access to our library of market research.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC