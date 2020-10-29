Global Acrylic Fibers Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Acrylic Fibers estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 0.8% over the period 2020-2027. Staple Acrylic Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 0.9% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Filament Acrylic Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 0.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797759/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.9% CAGR



The Acrylic Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$973.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS

Dralon GmbH

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797759/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Acrylic Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Acrylic Fibers

Global Acrylic Fibers Market to Grow at a Steady Rate

Staple Acrylic Fibres Dominate the Global Acrylic Fibers Market

Growth

Growing Urbanization and the Rising Emphasis on Fashion

Clothing Propels the Market for Acrylic Fibers

Growing Demand for Blended Fabrics to Spur the Market for

Acrylic Fibers

Cotton-blended Yarns - Much in Demand



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand from Apparel Industry for Acrylic Fibers Drives

Market Opportunities

Increasing Use of Acrylic Fibers in Household Furnishings Bodes

Well for Market Expansion

Manufacturers Continue to Maintain Steady Prices despite

Decline in Acrylonitrile Costs

Acrylic Fibers Face Competition from Low-cost Fibers including

Polyester Fibers

Declining Global Exports of Acrylic Fibers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Staple Acrylic

Fibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Staple Acrylic Fibers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Staple Acrylic Fibers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Filament Acrylic

Fibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Filament Acrylic Fibers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Filament Acrylic Fibers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Apparel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Apparel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Household

Furnishing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Household Furnishing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Household Furnishing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Acrylic Fibers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple Acrylic Fibers

and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel, Household

Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Acrylic Fibers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple Acrylic Fibers

and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel, Household

Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic

Fibers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic

Fibers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic

Fibers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: India Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by Segment -

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Fibers

by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: India Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by End-Use -

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic

Fibers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic Fibers by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament

Acrylic Fibers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acrylic

Fibers by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic

Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic

Fibers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic Fibers by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing,

Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acrylic

Fibers by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic

Fibers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic

Fibers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

Segment - Staple Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Staple

Acrylic Fibers and Filament Acrylic Fibers for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 136: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic

Fibers by End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 137: Latin America Historic Review for Acrylic Fibers by

End-Use - Apparel, Household Furnishing, Industrial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 138: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Fibers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797759/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

